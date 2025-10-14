Dubai, UAE — Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive cloud provider, and Aramex, the leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, today announced a collaboration to modernize and transform Aramex's global IT infrastructure. Starting in Australia with the successful migration of Oceania Data Center (DC) to AWS cloud, this milestone lays the groundwork for Aramex’s extensive global modernization journey with AWS.

In its digital transformation journey, Aramex is harnessing AWS's cloud-native capabilities to boost operational agility, resilience, and performance while ensuring seamless customer experiences. By strategically migrating key workloads to AWS cloud, Aramex is building a scalable, future-ready infrastructure that accelerates its digital evolution, advances sustainability goals, and establishes new benchmarks for IT modernization in the global logistics sector.

“Our collaboration with AWS is a foundation pillar of our global innovation and modernization strategy,” said Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex.

“By migrating our infrastructure to AWS, the world’s leading cloud provider, we are not just optimizing costs and enhancing security; we are building a more agile, scalable, and resilient foundation for our future of logistics. This move allows us to accelerate our digital transformation mission, harness the power of data, and deliver a superior and more reliable experience for our customers across the globe.”

Tanuja Randery, Vice President of AWS, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) added: “Logistics is an industry transforming at pace. Data and AI are enabling both efficiency and growth, and AWS is delighted to support a global leader like Aramex in its transformation.”

“By leveraging AWS’s world-leading cloud capabilities, Aramex can enhance its operational efficiency, strengthen security, and unlock new opportunities for innovation. We look forward to helping Aramex set a new standard for digital excellence in the global logistics industry”.

A roadmap to AI-fueled cloud imperative

As global AI spending grows faster than overall digital investments globally, according to IDC research, organizations are realizing the importance of robust cloud infrastructure in powering their AI initiatives. In line with this industry-wide transformation, Aramex's successful migration to AWS cloud showcases the scale and sophistication of modern cloud adoption.

The project encompassed the transfer of 88 Virtual Machines (VMs) - including 18 for databases and 70 for applications - from Aramex's Oceania DC. This comprehensive migration serves as a blueprint for future data center exits, featuring an advanced solution architecture that leverages AWS's disaster recovery services and identity management to meet rigorous security, reliability, and performance requirements.

The successful migration of Aramex's Oceania DC to AWS cloud demonstrates the power of cloud technology in revolutionizing logistics operations. By combining AWS's extensive cloud infrastructure with Aramex's logistics expertise, this collaboration creates a foundation for next-generation AI-driven logistics solutions that will enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and advance sustainability goals.

As Aramex continues its modernization journey with AWS, both organizations are geared to reshape the future of the digital logistics landscape and set new industry standards for innovation worldwide.

About Amazon Web Services:

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

