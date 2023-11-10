DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia:– Aramco has been recognized on the world stage for its adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The company’s A’amer platform, which revolutionized the management of residential and commercial facilities and services at the company’s Dhahran headquarters, won the Infrastructure & Building Award at the World Smart City Awards in Spain.

The awards event took place at the Smart City Expo World Congress on Wednesday, November 8, in Barcelona. Aramco’s award for A’amer, which elevates urban living through integrated citywide services, was collected by the company’s Community Services team.

Talal Al Marri, Aramco Senior Vice President of Community Services, said: “We are thrilled to be recognized on the world stage for our work in smart city development, which is essential to meet the changing needs and expectations of urban communities. Our aim is to provide not only basic services like transportation and utilities but also a range of amenities and services that enhance people’s quality of life. As our understanding of cities evolves, so too must their infrastructure to reflect an increasingly interconnected, technology-driven and more sustainable way of living.”

Nabil Al Nuaim, Aramco Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology, said: “This award is a proud moment for us and a recognition of the positive impact we are making through the deployment of cutting-edge digital technologies, such as IoT and AI. The A’amer platform is a prime example of how Aramco is harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution to positively shape its operations and enhance the lives of its employees, both inside and outside the workplace.”

A’amer optimizes building operations, space planning and asset management across Aramco’s Dhahran facilities, using centralized data to predict, detect and solve issues. It enables predictive, data-led maintenance and operation of all city services with an accessible, unified public service interface.

The platform provides substantial efficiency and sustainability-focused benefits, including annual savings of 1.7 billion gallons of water and 20.5GWh of annual energy. The platform has also resulted in a 31% increase in process optimization, a 40% increase in steps automation and over a 30% increase in efficiency.

