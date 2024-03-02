DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has successfully completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Esmax Distribución SpA (“Esmax”), a leading diversified downstream fuels and lubricants retailer in Chile.

Esmax has a national presence that includes retail fuel stations, airport operations, fuel distribution terminals and a lubricant blending plant.

The transaction, which was first announced in September 2023, represents Aramco’s first Downstream retail investment in South America, illustrates the attractiveness of this market, and supports the Company’s strategic goal to strengthen its Downstream value chain.

Yasser Mufti, Aramco Executive Vice President of Products & Customers, said: “We are delighted to conclude the acquisition of Esmax and look forward to working with the outstanding team on the ground in Chile to achieve our shared ambitions. Aramco aims to be a primary global retail player and this deal combines our high quality products and services, including Valvoline lubricants, with the experience and quality of an established operator in Chile.”

Aramco Contact Information

Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com