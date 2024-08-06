Net income: $29.1 billion (Q2) / $56.3 billion (H1)

Cash flow from operating activities: $31.1 billion (Q2) / $64.7 billion (H1)

Free cash flow1: $19.0 billion (Q2) / $41.7 billion (H1)

Gearing ratio1: -0.5% as at June 30, 2024 compared to -6.3% at December 31, 2023

Q2 2024 base dividend of $20.3 billion and performance-linked dividend distribution of $10.8 billion to be paid in the third quarter

Company expects to declare industry-leading total dividends of $124.2 billion2 in 2024

Secondary public offering of Aramco shares and $6.0 billion bond offering receive strong demand from investors worldwide

Company advances strategic gas expansion with the announcement of contract awards worth more than $25.0 billion, as it targets sales gas production growth of more than 60% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels

Company agrees to acquire 10% equity interest in HORSE Powertrain Limited, the global powertrain solutions company established by Renault Group and Geely

International retail expansion progresses with successful acquisition of 40% equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd

Agreement with Pasqal to install first quantum computer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Commenting on the results, Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said:

“We have delivered market-leading performance once again, with strong earnings and cash flows in the first half of the year. Leveraging these strong earnings, we continued to deliver a base dividend that is sustainable and progressive, and a performance-linked dividend that shares the upside with our shareholders.

“We have also continued to create and deliver both value and growth, as demonstrated by the positive investor response to the government’s secondary public offering of Aramco shares and our recent $6 billion bond issuance. Our drive to create value is supported by our distinctive long-term competitive advantages, our exceptional financial resilience through cycles, and our strong balance sheet.

“Building on these strengths, we also made significant progress in key strategic areas during the second quarter from advancing our gas program and expanding our new energies portfolio, to partnering with leading car manufacturers on lower-emission vehicle technologies and growing our global retail network.

“These are exciting times for Aramco as we continue to seek new opportunities to enhance our portfolio and our capabilities to enable a secure and more sustainable energy future.”

For more information, please see the 2024 Aramco Second Quarter and Half-Year Interim Report.

Aramco will discuss its H1 2024 financial results in an audio webcast on August 6, 2024 at 1.00pm Riyadh / 11.00am London / 6.00am New York. The webcast will be available at www.aramco.com/investors.

