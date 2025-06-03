The pricing achieved across all three tranches underscores Aramco’s exceptional credit strength

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, announced that it has successfully completed a $5 billion issuance of bonds across three tranches under its Global Medium Term Note Program.

The tranches include:

$1.5 billion senior notes maturing in 2030 with a coupon rate of 4.750%;

$1.25 billion senior notes maturing in 2035 with a coupon rate of 5.375%; and

$2.25 billion senior notes maturing in 2055 with a coupon rate of 6.375%.

The transaction was priced on May 27, 2025, and the notes were listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Ziad T. Al-Murshed, Aramco’s Executive Vice President of Finance & CFO, said: “The strong demand for our new bond offering, as reflected in the diversified orderbook, is a testament to global investors’ confidence in Aramco’s financial resilience and robust balance sheet. Pricing the offering with no new issuance premium across all tranches clearly reflects Aramco’s unique long-term credit proposition. We remain committed to our disciplined approach towards capital management as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

