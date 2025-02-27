2,000 homes across all 4 phases sold by 12pm today as investors crowd into fast-growing Sharjah property market

Amenities include green spine with 40,000 trees, swimmable forest lagoon with waterfall and other upscale facilities

First homes scheduled for completion in 2027

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Arada sold out all four phases at its Masaar 2 project just three hours after the forested master community was launched for sale at 9am today. Prospective customers began queuing outside Arada’s sales centres from 2am onwards and by 12pm, all 2,000 homes with a total valuation of AED5.6bn had been snapped up, making Masaar 2 by far the fastest-selling off-plan project in Sharjah, and one of the fastest-selling projects in the UAE overall.

The hotly anticipated Masaar 2 follows in the footsteps of the hugely successful Masaar megaproject in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. Spanning 10.5 million square feet and featuring serene woodlands, nature-inspired architecture and world-class amenities, Masaar 2 contains 2,000 contemporary homes, ranging in size from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom villas.

Residents of Masaar 2 will enjoy a variety of premium amenities, including a spectacular swimmable forest lagoon with waterfall, the standout feature of the master plan. Other amenities include sports and fitness facilities, a scenic woodland jogging track, an adventure trail, a community mosque and an outdoor cinema, all designed within a serene and exclusive landscape that contains 40,000 trees.

Construction at Masaar 2 will start before the end of the year. The first homes are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, and the full community with all its amenities will be completed by 2028.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “The original Masaar has been one of the UAE’s most transformative communities, seamlessly blending a forested landscape with an urban master plan and it is no surprise to see the exceptional level of interest in Masaar 2, which also reflects the impressive strength of the Sharjah market, and the wider interest in the UAE as an exceptional investment destination overall. With Masaar 2, we are again reinforcing Arada’s commitment to delivering high-quality, people-centric communities that enhance residents’ wellbeing.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “The first iteration of Masaar has been one of the UAE’s most popular off-plan success stories of recent years, with both homeowners and investors alike praising the high quality of the finished homes, the good capital appreciation and impressive return on investment. We’ve been receiving daily requests about a second Masaar project since the original version sold out, and the significant pent-up demand in the market has resulted in the record-breaking sales that we have seen today.”

The strong buyer demand for Masaar 2 reflects the wider investor interest in the Sharjah property market, with the total value of sales in 2024 rising year on year by 40% to AED40 billion. Interest is being driven by recent changes to allow all nationalities to buy property on a freehold basis, the delivery of high-quality master-planned communities, particularly in the New Sharjah area, and the rise in real estate values in neighbouring markets such as Dubai.

Masaar 2 is located in the Rowdat district of Sharjah, close to Masaar and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and Khorfakkan Road, and is 15 minutes’ drive from Sharjah International Airport, and 30 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport.

Highlighting Masaar’s significance as a landmark development, HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, toured the community in September 2024, where he reviewed the newly completed homes and experienced firsthand the exceptional woodland amenities that have set a new standard for residential living in the emirate.

Launched in 2021, the first Masaar community was the first major post-pandemic off-plan project launched in the UAE. Totalling 3,000 homes spread across a 19 million square foot forested master plan, its six phases sold out rapidly due to buyer interest in its nature-led design, lush landscaping and the promise of an active, healthy lifestyle. Half of the first Masaar has already been handed over, with the entire community scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched five record-breaking communities in Sharjah—Aljada, Masaar, Masaar 2, Anantara Sharjah Resort & Residences and Nasma Residences—as well as Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah and W Residences at Dubai Harbour, all in Dubai. Arada has also expanded into Australia via the opening of an office in Sydney in 2024.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com