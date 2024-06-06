Completion of 986 homes in second and third phases expected within months

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded two contracts valued at AED1.48 billion for the construction of Sequoia and Saro, the final two phases of Masaar, the AED9.5 billion woodland megaproject in the Suyoh district of Sharjah.

Valued at AED650 million, the Sequoia contract to build 428 homes has been awarded to Pivot Engineering & General Contracting, the Abu Dhabi-based firm also responsible for building Kaya, the second phase of Masaar.

The second contract, worth AED830 million, to build the 597 units at Saro, the sixth and final phase of Masaar, has been awarded to Intermass, a well-established Sharjah-based contractor. Intermass has previously built part of Sendian, the completed first residential phase of Masaar, and is currently working on Robinia, Masaar’s third phase.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We are thrilled to award these contracts in a timely manner, ensuring that the Masaar community is delivered efficiently and to an exceptional level of quality. Since the project's launch over three years ago, our buyers have witnessed significant growth in the capital appreciation of their homes, and we are committed to continuing this success.

“Masaar offers a unique, nature-inspired lifestyle that sets it apart from any other community in the UAE, providing residents with a serene and enriching living environment.”

Construction on Sequoia and Saro will begin immediately, with all homes expected to be completed by summer 2026. These awards increase the number of homes under construction at Masaar to 2,570, with 430 homes in Masaar’s first phase having been completed at the end of 2023.

The second and third phases of Masaar, Kaya and Robinia, which consist of 986 homes, are scheduled to be completed within the coming months.

With the entire project scheduled for completion in 2026, the community consists of 3,000 villas and townhouses spread over six gated districts linked by a ‘green spine’ featuring 70,000 trees.

Other completed elements of the woodland community include Masaar Discovery Center and a number of family attractions including a children’s adventure playground, water play area, skate park and a Zad food truck park. Masaar Track, a 6.6-kilometre forested cycleway incorporating bridges and tunnels, is currently welcoming thousands of cyclists every month, while The Loop offers onsite bike rental and repair services alongside a café.

Masaar is ideally located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport, and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

