With this partnership, ArabyAds Connected TV Advertising becomes the exclusive representative of VIDAA’s advertising offerings on Hisense televisions.

Dubai, UAE: ArabyAds, the leading global technology company, and VIDAA, a global leader in Smart TV operating systems, announced an exclusive advertising partnership on VIDAA-powered Hisense smart TVs in the UAE and KSA. The cooperation between the companies will provide ArabyAds exclusive access to Hisense inventory for Connected TV advertising within the UAE and KSA.

Hisense VIDAA CTV offering includes prominent display inventory on the Smart TV’s home screen and premium content streaming video inventory on millions of large TV screens at homes across the Middle East and Africa.

“We are happy to bring audiences on Hisense smart TVs for Connected TV advertising in the region. Hisense is amongst the top 3 smart TV brands in the middle east and this partnership adds to our penetration and strengthens our market leadership in the MENA region”, said Mahmoud Fathy, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of ArabyAds.

Yaniv Gruenwald, President of VIDAA, said, “We are thrilled to partner with ArabyAds, the leading advertising technology company in the Middle East. At VIDAA, we aim to empower advertisers and brands with our innovative smart TV platform that adapts to local needs and preferences. Together with ArabyAds’ technology and market expertise, we will create a powerful and engaging Connected TV advertising experience for the region. We are confident that this partnership will be a growth opportunity for both parties and for our customers, who will enjoy more relevant and personalized content on their TVs powered by VIDAA.”

Since last year, ArabyAds has established itself as a market leader in the Connected TV advertising space and has successfully worked with advertisers, agencies, and government organizations to deliver campaigns across the region. Using the ArabyAds Connected TV advertising platform, advertisers can target audiences with a first-screen advertising experience on home screens, TV app stores, and native apps.

Earlier this year, Hisense revealed its latest range of next-generation ULED TVs, mainstream Mini LED TVs, and Hisense Laser TVs. The brand also unveiled its hero model 85UX with ULED X technology, a next-gen high performance product supportive of premium features that produces state-of-the-art picture quality by way of an ultra-advanced chipset independently developed by Hisense for its ULED TV range.

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

About VIDAA:

VIDAA operates as an inclusive Smart TV platform, fostering innovation by collaborating with over 200 brands worldwide, including Hisense and Toshiba. Delivering an easy-to-use, fast, and secure premium user experience, the platform is highlighted by its personalized recommendation engine and seamless integration of live TV and streaming apps. Additionally, VIDAA supports multiple smart assistants, including its free 23-language smart VIDAA Voice assistant and Alexa, providing comprehensive support for over 180 countries and territories. Leveraging its global reach, VIDAA assists its publisher and advertiser partners in finding and connecting with a high-value audience through targeted and interactive ads across its platform. The platform's rich content library features an array of partnerships with industry-leading entities in the streaming world, including global giants such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Paramount+, YouTube, and fuboTV. It also includes local partners like Joyn in Germany and Freeview Play in the UK. Furthermore, VIDAA supports global and widely recognized sports and entertainment platforms, including DAZN, NBA League Pass, NFL Game Pass, Deezer, and Rakuten TV, catering to a wide spectrum of viewer preferences and interests. With millions of active devices worldwide and significant growth momentum, VIDAA serves as the ultimate success partner for more than 200 Smart TV brands, content providers, and advertisers in the Smart TV industry.

About ArabyAds:

ArabyAds is a global technology company that empowers e-commerce marketing. It offers multiple digital advertising platforms across different touchpoints of a brand's journey in a customer lifecycle ranging from customer acquisition, retention, and monetization.

Headquartered in Dubai, ArabyAds was founded in 2013 to leverage innovation and deliver measurable results to its advertisers with data-led, transparency first & omnichannel marketing. Entrepreneur Middle East recognized ArabyAds as “The best e-commerce marketing platform 2021”. In 2023, ArabyAds was recognized as the “Marketing Platform of the Year” by the Mobile Marketing Association MMA MENA. For more information, please visit www.arabyads.com

