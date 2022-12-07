Dubai, UAE – Arabiers Dubai, UAE based tour operator has received Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award for Top overall Experiences – UAE. The award celebrates businesses with great reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Arabiers Dubai stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to those seeking unique adventures and holiday experiences.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners. The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: the travelers. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps taken to meet travelers' new demands”, said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“This endorsement comes at a time when the sector is emerging from the unprecedented global challenge. To be recognized amongst established global operators is a testament to our dedication and commitment in this evolving industry. We work tirelessly to enhance our curated tours, our team of hands-on guides are well-versed with Dubai’s hidden gems, allowing our travelers a more personalized holiday. ” said Zayed Aybek, Managing Director, Arabiers UAE.

“We are humbled by this accolade; it represents hours spent, people we’ve met and travel experiences we’ve shared. We look forward to more adventures as we embark on to new efforts to strengthen our performance and the best of the destination” continued Mr. Aybek.

Arabiers Dubai offers personalised experiences curated by expert tour managers and destination specialists. Based in UAE, Arabiers is a leading local inbound tour operator, offers bespoke luxury experiences and eco friendly tours to travelers from around the world. Arabiers delivers extensive holiday options in Abu Dhabi, Dubai & Ras Al Khaimah personalised to suit every holiday-maker’s destination expectation.

About Arabiers

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.