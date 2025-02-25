Bahrain - The American School of Bahrain (ASB) has announced the expansion of Muzdawaj, its dual-language early childhood program to include KG1 and KG2 for the coming academic year 2025-26. Following the success of its introduction to Pre-KG students last year, the program will continue to grow by adding a grade each subsequent year, with plans to extend into Grades 1 and 2 in the future.

Muzdawaj, meaning “dual” in Arabic, immerses students in Arabic and English through a co-teaching model that fosters critical thinking, communication skills, and an appreciation for diverse perspectives. The program equips students to communicate fluently in both languages through fun and interactive activities, laying the foundation for strong bilingual proficiency.

Students in the Muzdawaj program also engage in culturally enriching experiences, including traditional music, storytelling, and hands-on activities, which enhance their understanding and respect for the Bahraini culture. The program’s teaching team combines cultural immersion with foundational language skills, creating an engaging and inclusive learning environment.

"The cognitive benefits of the dual language program are far-reaching and provide children with intellectual advantages that extend well beyond language proficiency," said Ms. Casey Bucheler, the school’s Early Childhood Principal. "It enhances cognitive flexibility, sharpens problem-solving abilities, strengthens memory, and bolsters executive function, laying a robust foundation for lifelong intellectual growth."

Dr. Nour Abuateyh, Head of Arabic Language and Culture at ASB, added, "Our goal with the Muzdawaj program is to deliver a 360-degree educational journey. We immerse students in both Arabic and English, ensuring they gain linguistic skills and a profound appreciation for cultural nuances, traditions, and the rich heritage of Bahrain. This approach enables our students to thrive in a globalized world while staying deeply connected to our Bahraini cultural roots."

ASB’s Early Childhood Education curriculum follows the Ontario Kindergarten Program up to KG1, and AERO Common Core Standards for Math and English, as well as the NGSS standards for Science for KG2. The same AERO and NGSS standards are followed in Elementary, ensuring a seamless academic transition and excellence.

With the expansion of the Muzdawaj program, ASB reaffirms its commitment to bilingual education, cultural enrichment, and preparing students to succeed in a multilingual and multicultural world.

For more information about the American School of Bahrain and its Muzdawaj program, please visit www.asb.bh.

About the American School of Bahrain:

American School of Bahrain offers a holistic and challenging American and international educational program founded on the pillars of academic excellence, happiness, innovation, international mindedness, balance, community leadership, and cultural respect. With experienced leadership, dedicated and caring educators, and state-of-the-art facilities, ASB inspires students to pursue their passions and become lifelong learners. As an Esol Education school, ASB is part of a family of exceptional international schools around the world in locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hong Kong, Cairo, Nicosia, and Lebanon.