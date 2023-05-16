Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 'ArabiaWeather' group, the parent company of the first and largest Arab platform for weather forecasts and news, has initiated its participation in the International Digital Media and Satellite Communications Exhibition (CABSAT 2023), which is held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 16 to 18 May 2023.

'ArabiaWeather', will showcase through its service arm 'MeteoWeather', its latest innovative climate content solutions, which are designed to support media entities in covering and keeping abreast of climate events, in addition to providing reliable content that enhances awareness of climate related issues. The group's participation comes as part of its belief in the pivotal role of the media in raising awareness of climate and weather issues and the future of the planet. 'ArabiaWeather' will also showcase its latest climate software that help media to present whether news in both augmented and virtual reality.

Commenting on the participation of the 'ArabiaWeather' group in 'CABSAT 2023", Mohammed Al-Shaker, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to present a set of our innovative solutions to the leaders and experts of the media sector, to establish fruitful relationships with various key players in this vital industry and to strengthen joint collaboration to raise awareness of climate change. This event comes at an ideal time, especially as we look forward to the COP28 in Abu Dhabi later this year. We believe there is a need to improve the quality of weather forecasts, reports and news, especially in view of the climate changes the world is witnessing. In addition to presenting credible media content, such collaborations contribute to raising public awareness of the magnitude and impact of climate change and upgrading the skills of media professionals in delivering weather information effectively and accurately."

Al-Shaker added: “It is increasingly important to provide accurate weather-related information and reports in light of climate change and the increasing frequency of significant weather events such as hurricanes, sand or snowstorms, floods and other extreme weather events, and their impact on societies and the economy. Such information fundamentally contributes to saving lives and physical assets. For example, a 2021 World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report states that improved weather forecasting, early warning systems and climate information could save almost 23,000 lives, with a potential gain of no less than $162 billion annually."

Climate change have caused human, financial and environmental losses that exacerbated the problems of food security and poverty and impeded sustainable development around the world, with Asia being the most affected, as weather and climate-related losses in 2021 amounted to $35.6 billion, affecting 50 million people.

In the Arab region, the impact of climate change is significantly increasing, creating an urgent need to grow public awareness through various media in addition to the need to invest in smart climate technology solutions that contribute to enhancing climate safety. According to specialized reports, the value of investments in global weather and meteorological services market stands at $2.5 billion, and is set to reach $6.1 billion in 2032, with an annual growth rate of 9.4%.

ArabiaWeather is the parent entity of the number one platform for weather forecasts and news in the Arab world, with more than 30 million users, while its arm 'MeteoWeather' is the leading provider of weather data, services, and solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The group leverages unique artificial intelligence and algorithm-based climate technologies that are processed in real time with software dedicated to each sector in order to provide products that contribute to climate security through user interfaces that support decision-making and ensure early warning of risks, in addition to improving the quality of life, avoiding physical and human losses, and managing crises and disasters.

