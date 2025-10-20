Dubai, UAE: Arabian Gulf Properties announced the participation of its Chairman, Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, as a Jury Board member at the Smart Built Environment Awards (SBEA) 2025, held recently at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Now in its fifth edition, the Smart Built Environment Awards stand as the region’s leading platform honouring excellence in the management of buildings and communities. Established in 2021, SBEA is a pioneer awards program in the Middle East to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the built environment, covering four key sectors: facilities management, property management, community management, and PropTech.

As part of the Jury Board, AlBlooshi joined a panel of 12 experts to review anonymised submissions from across the region. The judging process sought to identify projects and initiatives that advance quality, sustainability, and innovation, reflecting the tremendous growth of the Middle East’s built environment.

Reflecting on his participation, Badar Rashid AlBlooshi said: “It was a privilege to contribute to the Smart Built Environment Awards 2025. The Awards are an important benchmark for performance and professional credibility, highlighting the projects and individuals shaping the sustainable future of our sector.”

Arabian Gulf Properties’ involvement highlights its ongoing engagement with industry platforms that encourage innovation, knowledge-sharing, and the recognition of best practices across the built environment.