Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is offering a new opportunity for businesses to enhance their operational efficiency with its latest initiative titled "Business on the Move with Urvan Refrigeration".

The campaign highlights the versatility and reliability of customized refrigeration and chiller solutions designed to meet diverse business needs. It supports enterprises by providing logistical solutions that ensure the quality and standards of refrigerated products delivered to households and establishments across the country.

This initiative provides comprehensive assurance with a 3-Year Service, 3-Year Warranty, and 3-Year Chiller Warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind for customers. The refrigerated Nissan Urvan is available across all grades in AAC Nissan showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering adaptable solutions in a changing market.

Key features of the campaign include customized refrigeration and chiller units tailored to the unique needs of various industries, including fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat & poultry, supermarkets, bakeries, hotels, and restaurants. The Nissan Urvan offers flexibility and functionality with both standard roof and high-roof panel options, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Arabian Automobiles remains dedicated to providing exceptional customer experience and innovative solutions, reaffirming its commitment to meeting the evolving demands of its clients. This campaign demonstrates AAC Nissan's focus on innovation and customer-centric initiatives.

For more information on the "Business on the Move with Urvan Refrigeration" campaign, visit Nissan website.

