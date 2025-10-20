Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – TeleMoney — the international money transfer service offered by Arab National Bank (anb) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — has entered a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to deliver innovative cross-border payment services through Mastercard Move. This collaboration supports Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects Mastercard's ongoing commitment to advancing the digital transformation of financial services in the Kingdom.

Through Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s comprehensive portfolio of money movement capabilities, TeleMoney users will be able to send international payments to over 160 countries worldwide. The collaboration responds to growing consumer demand for practical, cost-effective digital solutions for cross-border payments.

“With digital transformation showing no signs of losing momentum, the world has become more of a global village than ever, connecting people and businesses across borders. As technology and innovation continues to bring consumers, families, communities, and enterprises together, future-focused collaborations that prioritize the development of leading-edge payments solutions are crucial to effecting even more positive change in business and across society. Our work with TeleMoney will enable us to do exactly that, empowering consumers to move their money as they please with the simple click of a button,” said Adam Jones, Division President, West Arabia, Mastercard.

“As more people across the Kingdom favor digital services to in-person cross-border payments, we are committed to delivering the innovative solutions that consumers demand. We are pleased to work with Mastercard to empower those we serve with the tools required to make all-important money transfers. Our collaboration with Mastercard will enable us to directly serve our customers’ money movement needs, empowering them to complete transactions as promptly, securely and conveniently as possible,” said Khalid Al Ibrahim, Head of TeleMoney, Arab National Bank.

At a time when Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a leading investment destination and one of the most attractive nations in the region to live and work, the Kingdom’s burgeoning reputation as a global business hub is underlined by the surge in expatriate remittances from the country. According to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), expat remittances from the Kingdom rose by 15% year-on-year (YoY) to around SAR 13.83 billion in June 2025.

Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and territories and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.