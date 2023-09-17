Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, has successfully concluded its 2023 summer internship program, AFS iSuites. Now in its second year, the AFS iSuites program recruited interns in the Company’s Bahrain head office and regional offices, reaffirming AFS's commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering innovation.

AFS iSuites is a dynamic and immersive internship experience designed to provide aspiring students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience, valuable industry insights, and exposure to cutting-edge financial technologies. This year's program empowered a diverse cohort of interns, enabling them to explore various aspects of the payments sector while working closely with industry professionals and mentors.

Mr. Samer Soliman AFS Chief Executive Officer said, "The AFS iSuites program reflects our dedication to fostering the growth of young talents in the payments sector. We believe that nurturing emerging leaders and exposing them to innovative digital payment solutions is essential for shaping the future of finance and payments. Through AFS iSuites, we are offering interns a unique platform to learn, contribute, and make meaningful connections within the sector. With the success of the inaugural AFS iSuites program last year, this second edition built upon the foundation we had built, offering even more comprehensive learning and development opportunities."

AFS iSuites gives interns a chance to experience the vibrancy and cultural diversity of AFS's regional offices, further enriching their journey as they immerse themselves in the Company's dynamic, agile environment. The 2023 program covered a wide range of areas, including digital payments, risk management, customer experience, and more, giving interns a holistic view of the payments ecosystem. Interns had the chance to collaborate on real-world projects, engaging in workshops by industry experts, which led to a deeper understanding of the fintech landscape's intricacies.

Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions, and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Company’s ground-breaking, end-to-end payment services and solutions span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, Merchant Acquiring, fintech and a state-of-the-art, value-added services suite. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

