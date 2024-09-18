Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, has announced its sponsorship of the sixth edition of the Youth Entrepreneurship Forum “MicroShabab”, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC). The MicroShabab Forum will take place from 1st to 3rd October in the Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Hall at the University of Bahrain in the Sakhir area.

The forum aims to enhance the culture of entrepreneurship among young people and encourage them to develop their own ideas and initiatives, in addition to providing a stimulating environment for young people who seek to transform their ideas into tangible commercial projects. An elite group of experts at the local, regional, and international levels will participate in the forum to discuss various topics related to entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and the new economy.

Samer Soliman, AFS Chief Executive Officer said: “Arab Financial Services joins forces with Micro Shabab, a commitment to nurturing Bahrain’s brightest young minds. By fostering creativity and developing their skills, we’re empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to drive the kingdom’s economic future.”

Soliman praised the role of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), in supporting Bahraini youth and being a role model to them. He also extended his thanks and gratitude to the Future Youth Association and all the forum participants and speakers, stressing the commitment of AFS to support such initiatives, and to contribute in building the foundations of innovation, the spirit of creativity, and the culture of business leadership throughout the Kingdom.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Media enquiries about AFS and its subsidiary companies can be directed to: Department: Marketing and Communications

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

Telephone: +973 1729 9711