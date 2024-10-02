Muscat, Oman – ARA Petroleum (ARA), the Energy arm of The Zubair Corporation is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor in the upcoming AAPG (American Association of Petroleum Geologists) International Conference and Exhibition (ICE), taking place in Muscat from 30th September to 2nd October 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. This participation reflects ARA’s ongoing commitment to fostering engagement, collaboration and enhancing understanding within the geoscience discipline, as well as showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in this vital field.

As the Gold Sponsor, ARA aims to strengthen its position within the energy sector by supporting initiatives that contribute to the development of the petroleum geoscience industry both locally and globally. The event presents a unique opportunity for ARA to share its experiences and expertise in the field, while also connecting & networking with geologists from around the world.

Sultan Al Gaithi, Chief Executive Officer of ARA Petroleum stated, "Our sponsorship of the AAPG International Conference and Exhibition reflects ARA’s strategic commitment to driving innovation and knowledge sharing within the petroleum geoscience sector. By supporting this global forum, we aim to foster collaboration and exchange that will contribute to the sustainable development of energy resources, both in Oman and beyond. This initiative is aligned with our long-term vision to position ARA as a leader in advancing the future of the energy industry through cutting-edge technology and expertise."

This sponsorship also underscores ARA’s commitment to ongoing development, continuous support for innovation, and advancement in the natural resources sector. Moreover, the participation will open new channels for collaboration and knowledge exchange with key stakeholders in the industry.

Dr. Omar Al Jaaidi, Vice President at ARA and a member of the conference's executive committee, commented, "We expect the exhibition to serve as a distinguished platform for ARA to showcase its innovative solutions and its latest projects, which align with trends towards sustainability. "

ARA will have a dedicated booth at the exhibition, where the company will display its initiatives in the energy sector while focusing on accomplishments. The exhibition will also feature the active participation of ARA’s specialists, who will share their expertise during the conference and exhibition.

Formed in 2014, ARA Petroleum is part of The Zubair Corporation, one of the oldest and most respected business groups from Oman who have broad interests across many sectors throughout the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

ARA is a dynamic member of the Exploration & Production industry in Oman and Tanzania. The company is a full cycle E&P company which explores, appraises, develops and produces oil & gas resources both in Oman and internationally.

ARA was created due to a need in Oman for a nimble & fast acting operator who could quickly develop marginal accumulations by applying progressive systems, process and technologies that reduced the time and cost normally required for such production.

ARA quickly obtained very positive recognition by the stakeholders in Oman such that after initial operations ARA were soon approved to also operate Block 44 and promptly afterwards were awarded Block 31.