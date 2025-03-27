Riyadh: Aqualia, a leading global water management company, has revolutionized house connection services in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Cluster through its collaboration with the National Water Company (NWC). By adopting an innovative strategy focused on efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced customer engagement, Aqualia has significantly improved service delivery, reducing backlogs and achieving a notable 89% customer satisfaction rate in 2024.

Prior to the new strategy, house connection management was challenged by delays, limited real-time visibility, and inefficient request prioritization. In response, Aqualia implemented a structured system featuring daily tracking mechanisms, proactive customer communication, and KPI-based monitoring, leading to faster execution and improved service quality.

The strategy ensures house connections are completed within 15 working days after payment and customer requests are processed within 5 working days before payment. These clearly defined KPIs have contributed to more transparent operations and measurable performance improvements.

Operational enhancements were made possible through seamless collaboration between Aqualia and key departments involved in service delivery, including Back Office, GIS, and House Connections. Real-time dashboards and automated tracking tools have streamlined execution and enabled teams to proactively address delays.

To reinforce service excellence, Aqualia also introduced performance-based incentives for contractors, tying their success to customer satisfaction metrics and operational timelines. This initiative has strengthened accountability while enhancing the overall customer experience.

As Aqualia continues refining this model, future efforts will focus on automation, data integration, and cross-functional collaboration to sustain long-term improvements in house connection management and service quality.

Aqualia’s achievements in the Northern Cluster represent a new benchmark in water service efficiency, showcasing how innovation and operational excellence can deliver impactful results for communities.

About Aqualia:

Aqualia is the water management company owned by the citizen services group FCC (51%) and the Australian ethical fund IFM Investors (49%). The company is the fourth largest water company in Europe by population served and the ninth largest in the world, according to the latest Global Water Intelligence ranking (March 2021).

It currently serves almost 30 million users in 17 countries: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Czech Republic, Romania, and Tunisia. In the 2020 financial year, the company had a turnover of €1.189 billion and maintained a business portfolio of more than €15 billion.