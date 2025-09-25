DIFC, Dubai — AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD, an innovative technology firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today announced its intention to raise up to USD 6 million in structured debt financing to support the company’s next phase of growth.

The planned raise will provide AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD with the capital flexibility to accelerate product development, expand into new markets, and strengthen its operational infrastructure across the region.

“This is an important milestone in our scale-up journey,” said Andrew John Wainwright, Founder and CEO of AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD. “We are pursuing this debt raise to support sustainable, capital-efficient growth and to position ourselves for long-term impact across our key markets.”

AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD operates under the DIFC Innovation Hub and delivers a in-house quantum theorem designed to effectively correlate and outperform all integer factorization outcomes within any numerical sequences to recalibrate all positive integer simulations. The company is now preparing to expand into real world simulations.

The company is currently engaging with a select group of institutional lenders, venture debt providers, and regional family offices as part of a private debt raise process, expected to conclude in the coming months.

Parties interested in participating in the raise or learning more are invited to contact the company directly using the details below.

AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD remains fully committed to operating within the DIFC’s legal and regulatory framework and will continue to maintain transparency throughout the process.

About AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD

AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD is a DIFC-based technology firm focused on integer manipulation through integer optimization. Founded in 2025, the company is building through quantum mechanics; precise certainly outcome algorithms, enabling clients within the tradable universe to execute with precision; positions unhindered by risk. The company is licensed to operate from the DIFC Innovation Hub and operates in full compliance with applicable regulations.

Media contact.

info@arithmosQT.com

https://www.arithmosQT.com