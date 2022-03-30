Aqaba, Jordan: Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has recently renewed its partnership with Tikyet Um Ali. The agreement was signed by ACT’s CEO, Soren Jensen, and the Director General of Tikyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar at the Tkiyet Um Ali’s headquarters in Al-Mahatta.

Commenting on this occasion, ACT CEO, Soren Jensen, said, “We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali and happy to work with an organization that shares our vision to support the neediest in the community. Through this partnership, we are able to have a positive impact in many people’s lives and reinforce Tikyet Um Ali’s commendable efforts to combat food poverty by providing sustainable food aid to families who in extreme poverty across the Kingdom.”

Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar said, “We believe in the importance of our partnerships with the private sector, which will contribute to supporting Tkiyet Um Ali’s food aid programs and help families living in extreme poverty across the Kingdom.” “We thank Aqaba Container Terminal for their support to Tkiyet Um Ali throughout the years which demonstrates their firm belief in our vision of reaching a hunger-free Jordan.” He added.”

ACT remains committed to enabling positive change in the communities it serves, by supporting many initiatives and civil society organizations who are working to address pressing challenges and national issues. ACT particularly focuses on education, by renovating schools and supporting less fortunate students, and also on the wellbeing of Jordanians through partnerships supporting the health care and sports sectors.

Tkiyet Um Ali is a non-governmental and non-profit organization established in 2003 and aims to combat food poverty in Jordan. Tkiyet Um Ali delivers sustainable food aid to families that living in extreme poverty across Jordan’s 12 governorates, where it distributes food parcels on a monthly basis to families in need that contain 19 food commodities that suffice a family’s nutritional needs for an entire month.

