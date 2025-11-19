Dubai, United Arab Emirates - AppsFlyer, has announced the launch of eight new products designed to help businesses transform complex data into clarity and growth. The announcement underscores AppsFlyer’s evolution from mobile attribution pioneer to Modern Marketing Cloud that breaks down silos across omnichannel measurement, deep linking, data collaboration, and autonomous AI workflows to enable brands to make smarter decisions, faster.

“The Modern Marketing Cloud represents the next evolution of our mission, uniting measurement, data collaboration, and AI into one trusted, privacy-first platform,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO and Co-founder of AppsFlyer. “For over a decade, we’ve helped marketers adapt through the mobile and privacy revolutions. Now, in the AI era, we’re empowering them to go beyond optimization, to achieve truly autonomous growth.”

As part of this release, AppsFlyer introduced new products across its four suites, including:

Agentic AI Suite: AppsFlyer’s execution layer for marketing intelligence, combining an AI-ready data foundation, always-on pre-configured agents, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for building custom autonomous agents. The MCP layer supports leading large language models, including Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor IDE, and VS Code, enabling brands to design and automate any agentic workflows they need. The suite also includes pre-built AI agents that help marketers spot creative opportunities, surface daily insights, monitor configuration status, and identify performance trends – all built on trusted, privacy-safe data to deliver speed, automation, and agility.



Incrementality for User Acquisition: Quantifying the true incremental contribution of every touchpoint across the funnel. Incrementality for UA works holistically, cross-network and alongside attribution to deliver rigorous lift measurement seamlessly, without manual setup, enabling confident, data-driven investment decisions.



Cross-Platform Journeys & LTV Measurement: A unified omnichannel measurement layer that stitches user journeys across mobile, web, desktop, console, and CTV, delivering accurate ROI analysis, high-value user identification, and insights into long-term customer value.



Signal Hub: AppsFlyer's new foundation for privacy-safe data collaboration, built for an era of signal loss and data fragmentation. It redefines how brands, partners, and media platforms connect and activate insights across the marketing ecosystem. Built on real-world purchase signals with integrated clean-room and identity-resolution technology, Signal Hub securely combines first-party and partner data to build high-intent audiences and measure performance across mobile, web, and CTV - delivering shared value, measurable performance, and privacy-safe growth across the ecosystem.



Enterprise-Grade Security Package: A new premium security tier adding SAML 2.0 SSO with SCIM provisioning, multi-token governance, extended audit logs with API access, IP allow lists, and granular RBAC, aligned to Zero Trust to streamline lifecycle management, speed audit readiness, and strengthen compliance.



Enhanced Attribution Model: A new anti-fraud attribution model that applies real-time AI behavioral analysis to detect click flooding per attribution, providing clean, trustworthy data, fairness for networks, and scalable growth for marketers.



My Dashboards (AI-Upgraded Dashboards): A redesigned dashboards experience that consolidates Activity, LTV, Cohort, SKAN, and SSOT views. With natural-language queries and an embedded AI assistant, teams can surface insights instantly without BI dependencies, turning dashboards into an interactive decision partner.



Creative Management Hub: The central hub for storing, managing, analyzing, and deploying creative assets. Built on AppsFlyer's Creative Optimization suite, it unifies import, optimization, and distribution into one automated system, helping marketers eliminate manual work, accelerate time-to-launch, and scale creative insights with AI-powered scoring and recommendations.

For more than a decade, AppsFlyer has been the trusted leader in mobile attribution, empowering over 15,000 businesses worldwide – from startups to global giants. These eight new products mark the next chapter in AppsFlyer’s story, setting the pace for the future of marketing where data, AI, and collaboration drive growth at scale.

“These products were built hand-in-hand with our customers and partners, tested across industries and regions over the past several months,” said Barak Witkowski, Chief Product Officer at AppsFlyer. “Seeing how they’ve already helped brands identify new opportunities, maximize efficiency, and adapt to the AI era gives us tremendous confidence in what’s ahead.”

The products will begin rolling out globally this fall, with select features available immediately to customers and partners. Additional details are available at www.appsflyer.com.

