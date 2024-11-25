The first cohort featured six tech startups who attended thes training program and benefited from guidance and mentorship.

Manama, Bahrain – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and Salica Investments (previously known as Hambro Perks) today announced that applications are now open for the second cohort of the Riyada Business Accelerator Program, an initiative for tech startups with Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) or those nearing product launch. Applications are open until 4th of December 2025.

The Riyada Business Accelerator Program aims to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed to transform their innovative ideas into successful businesses. Over the span of six months, the program will offer participants numerous benefits, including guidance from experienced mentors, potential funding opportunities, commercialization strategies, support in building a competitive product, assistance with business financials, and insights into achieving product-market fit—all while fostering a strong, capable team.

The success of the first cohort underscores the program's transformative potential, as highlighted by Salman Almarzooq, founder of Travilege: "The Riyada Business Accelerator Program has been a game-changer for my business, especially with the funding I received due to the advisory support of the program. The guidance we received through tailored mentorship and the ability to connect with other entrepreneurs and industry leaders have expanded our network and inspired new ways of thinking. The opportunity to refine our business model and product has truly opened doors we never thought possible."

Zainab Khamis, Managing Director of the Riyada Business Accelerator Program, added, "Our mission is to empower startups by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. We aim to create a thriving ecosystem where startups can benefit from tailored mentorship, engage with industry experts, and form valuable relationships with peers and investors. The growth and success of our participants are proof of the impact of our program, and we look forward to nurturing even more brilliant entrepreneurs in this new cohort."

The upcoming cohort will feature new enhancements and increased networking opportunities. Startups will gain access to industry leaders, potential partners, and funding opportunities, culminating in an Investor Mixer where they can pitch their startups to a network of investors.

Interested startups are encouraged to apply with their Commercial Registration (CR) or as long as they have at least one Bahraini founder. Applications can be submitted by visiting the program page on www.Tamkeen.bh.