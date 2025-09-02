Dubai, United Arab Emirates: After posting its strongest earnings in years, Apple surged 12% in August, its best month in over a year and a welcome relief after a tough stretch for shareholders. The iPhone maker reported double-digit growth across key areas and its fastest revenue growth since 2021. Notably, sales in Greater China rose 4%, easing concerns about Apple’s competitiveness in one of its most closely watched markets.



Looking ahead, Apple’s much-anticipated “Awe Dropping” product launch event in September is expected to take center stage. The company is set to unveil the new iPhone 17 lineup, including an ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air model – Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever – alongside the standard and Pro versions. The launch is also likely to feature the Apple Watch Series 11, new AirPods Pro, and potential teasers around a foldable iPhone, signaling what could be Apple’s biggest product evolution in over a decade



“Apple’s August rally is encouraging, but sustained growth will depend on consumer demand for the iPhone 17 lineup,” said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro. “Investors will be looking beyond the excitement of new products and towards the strength of Apple’s upgrade cycle.



Apple is also expected to spotlight AI-driven, on-device features across its ecosystem as it seeks to strengthen its competitive edge in the rapidly accelerating AI race. While Apple has taken a more cautious approach to AI integration compared with rivals, its focus on privacy-first, on-device applications could prove a differentiator in the long term



“The iPhone 17 launch will be critical in determining whether Apple can sustain its momentum,” added Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro. “AI will be a key theme, and investors will want clearer signs of monetisation as Apple looks to close the gap with rivals.”



Market watchers note that Apple shares often rally into product launches and then cool afterward. However, this year’s backdrop includes the potential for a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut, which may provide an additional boost to consumer sentiment. Analysts suggest that if the iPhone 17 lineup delivers strong demand – particularly in key growth markets such as China and India – it could spark a robust upgrade cycle.



Apple continues to benefit from unmatched customer loyalty and the steady expansion of its services ecosystem, which has helped offset slower device sales. With momentum building after August’s strong performance, investors and consumers alike are watching closely to see whether Apple can wow the market in September and reignite sustained growth.

