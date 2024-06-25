This opening marks the 6th location in the UAE and 16th across the GCC region, reinforcing Sushi Library's commitment to bringing innovative Japanese cuisine to a broader audience.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – In a significant expansion of its culinary portfolio, Apparel Group proudly announces the opening of its first homegrown Sushi Library store in Ras Al Khaimah. This opening marks the sixth location in the UAE and the sixteenth across the GCC region, reinforcing Sushi Library's commitment to bringing innovative Japanese cuisine to a broader audience.

Nestled in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah's dynamic dining scene, Sushi Library is set to become a new cornerstone of culinary delight, offering a family-friendly atmosphere where both sushi novices and connoisseurs can explore an array of Japanese-inspired dishes. The brand’s dedication to fresh, seasonal ingredients and adapting traditional Japanese flavors to suit local tastes defines its unique approach to dining.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "The opening of Sushi Library in Ras Al Khaimah is not just an expansion, but a significant milestone in our journey to create a unique dining experience that resonates with the diverse culinary landscape of the UAE. At Apparel Group, we are committed to enhancing the dining scene by introducing vibrant and innovative concepts like Sushi Library, which not only cater to the evolving tastes of our customers but also set new benchmarks in culinary excellence."

The new store promises an experiential setting where guests can indulge in a menu that combines the essence of Japanese cuisine with local flavors, creating a palatable fusion that is both exciting and familiar. This strategic move aligns with Apparel Group's vision to diversify its food and beverage offerings and cement its status as a leader in the regional hospitality industry.

Sushi Library's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in every dish served, making its latest location in Ras Al Khaimah a promising destination for family meals, casual dining, or a delightful culinary adventure.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 22000+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Sushi Library

A family-friendly casual restaurant specialising in dining and delivery, offering sushi and other Japanese-inspired dishes for every taste. Sushi Library’s menu has been created with the tastes of both the newbie experimenter in the world of sushi and the seasoned Japanese cuisine fan. Sushi Library is an experiential brand that offers excitement when walking into a space full of culinary adventures and trending new flavours. At Sushi Library, our menu showcases Japan’s best flavours adapted to the local flavour. For us, it’s all about the produce, which is always fresh, seasonal and impeccably sourced. Across the region, sharing the joy of food around the table is celebrated, and that’s our ethos, too.