Riyadh KSA - Apparel Group, a global leader in fashion and lifestyle retail, celebrated its partnership as the Headline Partner with the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit 2024 for its momentous 10th edition. Held under the patronage of His Excellency, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH), Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, this prestigious event took place on February 19-20, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, marking a decade of transformative discussions in the retail industry.

Under the theme ‘Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers’, the summit's agenda ambitiously focused on themes such as innovative growth strategies, the transformative influence of AI and technology on retail, and adapting to ever-evolving consumer trends. Apparel Group's collaboration with RLC MENA symbolizes its unwavering dedication to spearheading innovation and excellence within the retail sector.

Sima Ganwani Ved, the Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, graced the summit as a distinguished speaker. She shared her vast knowledge on Diversity, Inclusivity, and Women's Empowerment, demonstrating her deep commitment to creating inclusive environments and advancing gender equality in the retail industry. "As we reflect on the changes within the retail landscape, I was delighted to share insights at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit. Embracing diversity, fostering inclusivity, and empowering women are crucial strategies for a thriving and forward-looking business environment," she remarked.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We were thrilled to partner with the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit for its 10th anniversary. This event symbolizes a meeting point of ideas and innovations that are defining the future of retail. Apparel Group has consistently been a pioneer in embracing change and promoting growth within the retail sector. Our collaboration with RLC MENA underscores our commitment to leading the industry through innovation and thought leadership."

Panos Linardos, Chairman of the Retail Leaders Circle, commented: “We are proud of the level of discussion delivered during RLC’s 10th anniversary at a pivotal time for the Kingdom and the region. Retail and commerce are accelerating, driven by new streams of AI and digital markets that have opened unprecedented possibilities for retailers. Together with the incredible caliber of global CEOs, policymakers, industry pioneers and innovators who are part of this two-day Summit, we are certain to raise – but also answer – many of the most pressing questions as we look towards the next big industry shift.” During his speech Panos Linardos made an important announcement about the future of RLC: “Starting from next year, the Retail Leaders Circle will evolve into a global forum, and we are thrilled to announce that Riyadh will be our host city. This evolution marks a significant milestone in our journey towards shaping the future of retail on a global scale.”

The successful convening of CEOs, policymakers, and industry pioneers from across the globe at the RLC MENA Summit marks another milestone in the journey of retail leadership, with Apparel Group as Headline Partner, championing innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Retail Leaders Circle:

Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) is an international platform with more than 7,000 global members, powered by the New York Institute of Management, for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators, and influencers with the power to shape the future of the retail agenda. RLC is focused on inspiring leaders to think collectively and creatively about disruptive intersections between industry and innovation, with the ultimate goal of promoting and catalyzing growth development and partnership.