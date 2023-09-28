Customers can enjoy on three-day shopping extravaganza across Apparel Group brands from 29 Sep to 01 Oct

Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group’s Club Apparel loyalty program rewards shoppers for an exclusive “Club Apparel Half Points back” campaign incentivizing customers during the long UAE weekend. This exciting three-day event will run from 29th September to 1st October 2023, and promises Club Apparel members exclusive rewards across a wide array of stores, brands.

A Shopping Extravaganza

The Club Apparel Half Points Back Campaign offers a unique shopping experience for all customers incentivizing them to earn back half of the points they spend. Valid across all participating Apparel Group stores, brands, and malls, this campaign is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for all shoppers and loyal customers to indulge in a shopping spree and maximize their rewards. To capitalize on the offer, all shoppers should be Club Apparel members before making their purchase. With no spending cap on the offer, shoppers can multiply the Club Apparel points, which can be saved or spent across Apparel Group’s Club Apparel ecosystem of brands.

Unmatched Variety and Value

“Apparel Group has always been dedicated to providing an exceptional array of choices for every shopper,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This campaign is a reflection of our commitment to rewarding our loyal customers and enhancing their shopping experience. Catering to over 5 million Club Apparel members, we are excited to offer something for everyone and make this long UAE weekend truly unforgettable.”

Aligned with the celebration of the long UAE weekend, the Club Apparel Half Points Back Campaign is perfectly timed for those looking to update their wardrobes, purchase gifts for loved ones, or simply indulge in retail therapy. Apparel Group invites everyone to join the festivities, explore the latest collections, and make the most of this rewarding shopping experience.

For more information on the Club Apparel Half Points Back Campaign, participating stores, and terms and conditions, please visit Apparel Group Website: https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.apparelgroupglobal.com