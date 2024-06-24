Strategic Expansion Plan Aims to Reach 200 Stores Across GCC and India by End of 2025

Riyadh, KSA: – Apparel Group proudly announces the grand reopening of Beverly Hills Polo Club at Al Nakheel Mall, Riyadh. This event marks a pivotal milestone in the brand’s strategic expansion across the GCC and India. Beverly Hills Polo Club continues to strengthen its robust presence with 160 stores across the GCC and India.

The event featured an immersive experience with themed décor, live music, summer bites, and engaging entertainment, designed to attract fashion-forward individuals and families who value quality, comfort, and style. The occasion showcased the latest summer collection, the '1849 Collection,' aligning perfectly with Eid Al-Adha and the summer holidays.

Apparel Group's CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani, emphasized the strategic significance of the reopening, stating, "The reopening of Beverly Hills Polo Club at Al Nakheel Mall represents a significant stride in our strategic expansion. This store not only embodies the elegance and heritage of Beverly Hills Polo Club but also reinforces our commitment to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on combining luxury with accessibility, ensuring that our customers receive the best of both worlds."

The '1849 Collection' draws inspiration from classical Californian trading posts, featuring soft pastels and brown hues for both men and women. This collection resonates with the spirit of connectivity and family, embodying the brand’s rich heritage.

Customers are invited to visit the newly reopened store at Al Nakheel Mall to experience the perfect blend of glamour and heritage that defines Beverly Hills Polo Club.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 22000+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

Beverly Hills Polo Club

Beverly Hills Polo Club is a classic Californian brand. Inspired by both the elegance and glamour of Beverly Hills - home to ‘Hollywood’ & movie stars as well as the heritage sport of polo. The brand captures the excitement of the sport of polo along with the exclusivity of membership to a private club. With its highly aspirational and iconic logo, the brand was immediately successful in the USA and rapidly emerged as a global brand. Beverly Hills Polo Club offers a wide range of selections for the entire family including clothing, bags & fragrances. With a vibrant color palette and a signature equestrian icon, Beverly Hills Polo Club's designs stand out from the crowd, offering a unique and instantly recognizable aesthetic that celebrates its Southern California heritage.