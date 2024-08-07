Apparel Group, a leading retail conglomerate, has signed a new partnership agreement with Turkey's leading fashion brand, Koton. This partnership aligns with Apparel Group’s strategy to expand its market presence through retail and online sales channels. Adding to Apparel Group’s diverse portfolio with 2,200 stores across 14 countries, Apparel Group will now manage Koton's retail operations in new markets including Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, alongside existing stores in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The preliminary agreement has been completed, and the finalisation of the partnership is expected by the end of the year. This strategic alliance will enhance Koton's reach, adding to its existing 440 stores and online sales in over 70 countries.

Koton has 19 stores in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The Apparel Group partnership aims to increase the efficiency and sales of the existing stores in the region, and plans to enter the Kuwait, Oman and Qatar markets. In the medium term, it is aimed to strengthen Koton's presence in the region with new store openings.

This strategic partnership not only leverages the strengths of both Koton and Apparel Group but also demonstrates their commitment to providing quality fashion and exceptional service across the Middle East. Together, they are poised to achieve significant growth, enhance customer experiences, and solidify their leadership in the region's dynamic retail market.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group commented “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Koton in the Middle East. Combining Apparel Group’s deep regional knowledge, business development expertise, and extensive operational and logistics network with Koton’s exceptional brand reputation and unique customer offerings, we are embarking on a promising journey. Together, we are laying a robust foundation for our global growth strategy.”

Koton CEO Dr. A. Bülent Sabuncu: We will reach our sustainable growth targets faster with our strong business partner.

“2024 is a year in which we are moving step by step towards our global goals. In the medium term, we announced our goal of opening 130 to 150 new stores, mainly abroad. We recently announced our entry into the Hungarian market. Now we are signing a much bigger cooperation for the Gulf region, one of Koton's biggest markets. We are combining forces with Apparel Group, one of the strongest retailers in the region. The partnership agreement we have signed will strengthen our brand in the international market and play an important role in achieving our growth targets. The combination of Koton's brand strength, experience in planning and inventory management with Apparel Group's know-how, business development, operations and logistics network in the region constitutes one of the important steps of Koton's global growth strategy. With our strong business partner, we will reach our sustainable growth targets faster.”

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait—but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Koton

Koton, a pioneer in fashion and retail in Türkiye, stepped into the ready-to-wear retail market with its first store opened in Istanbul in 1988. Today Koton trends and fashion reaches over 70 countries worldwide through 440 stores and online channels.

Creative and innovative, with a customer and technology focus, Koton merges seasonal trends with unique designs and follows a policy of offering them at suitable locations. Koton has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability with its "Respect Life" manifesto, and in 2022, 25% of its revenues came from sustainable products. With a 71% female employee rate and a 54% female managerial rate, Koton has proven its dedication to women's participation in the workforce and their presence in professional life

