In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Apparel Group's new fashion retail academy in Riyadh, launched aiming to prepare Saudi nationals for successful careers in the fashion industry.

Riyadh – Apparel Group, a leader in the fashion and retail industry, proudly announces the opening of its first fashion retail academy in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This significant milestone was marked by a grand opening ceremony attended by Apparel Group's senior management.

The Apparel Group Fashion Retail Academy is dedicated to training and developing Saudi talents, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the Saudi fashion retail market. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and create employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

"We are excited to launch this academy as a platform for nurturing local talent and contributing to the growth of the Saudi retail sector," said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive training that will empower individuals to succeed and innovate in the fashion industry."

The academy will offer a range of courses and hands-on training programs designed to prepare students for various roles in the fashion retail industry. By focusing on practical skills and industry insights, the academy aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring that graduates are ready to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving market.

The opening of the Apparel Group Fashion Retail Academy represents a significant step towards fostering local talent and supporting the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 goals. With this initiative, Apparel Group reinforces its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable growth, contributing to the development of a skilled and dynamic workforce in Saudi Arabia.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

