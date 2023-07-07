Apparel Group, the leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, introduced its whistleblowing platform along with publishing the Public Code of Conduct. This comes in alignment with Apparel Group’s mission to achieve ethical compliance system. The new platform will be within hand reach for all Apparel Group associated parties: employees, customers, suppliers and partners. Consequently, being aware of such knowledge will enhance the sustainability and transparency which in return boost Apparel Group corporate governance.

Apparel Group Whistleblowing platform will encourage the employees and stakeholders to express their concerns and issues securely and privately. This platform is transparency-oriented and as the group is constantly searching to apply the highest business and ethical standards.

"By implementing the Whistleblower Tool, we aim to foster a culture of openness where our employees and stakeholders further adapt the speak-up mindset and make it even more accessible, efficiently and effectively." said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "We believe that this step is essential in strengthening our commitment to the three pillars of sustainability: environmental, social, and governance. It will also further support with anticipating risks, increasing compliance, and building trust at our organization.”

This constant commitment toward achieving sturdy corporate governance throughout multiple initiatives that makes Apparel Group stands out as a leader in corporate responsibility.

For more information on Apparel Group's Whistleblower Tool and Code of Conduct, please visit https://whistleblowersoftware.com/secure/Apparelgroup

