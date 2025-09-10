Dubai, UAE - Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in fashion and lifestyle retail, has announced a strategic partnership with Clarins, the globally renowned French luxury beauty brand. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Apparel Group’s strategic expansion plan, aimed at redefining the luxury beauty landscape across the GCC.

The partnership will introduce Clarins to new markets in Saudi Arabia, leveraging Apparel Group’s extensive retail network and deep regional insights. With plans to open over 10 stores in the next five years, this alliance positions Apparel Group as a key player in the rapidly growing luxury beauty market, enhancing its prestige portfolio and solidifying its market leadership.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented on the partnership: "At Apparel Group, we are committed to bringing world-class brands to our customers. Our partnership with Clarins underscores our strategic vision to expand our beauty portfolio and meet the growing demand for premium skincare products in the GCC. We are excited to combine our retail expertise with Clarins' heritage of innovation and excellence, setting new standards in the luxury beauty segment."

This strategic collaboration aligns with Apparel Group’s vision to accelerate growth in the region by partnering with globally recognized brands. By capitalizing on its retail expertise and market reach, Apparel Group aims to elevate the luxury beauty experience for consumers, driving sustainable growth and enhancing customer loyalty.

Apparel Group continues to solidify its leadership in the retail industry by aligning with iconic brands, reflecting its dedication to enhancing customer experiences and driving growth in the region.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision