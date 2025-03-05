UAE, Apparel Group, leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, is reinforcing its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability through a strategic partnership with Dubai Holding for the Gift It Forward initiative this Ramadan. This collaboration supports mindful giving by repurposing new inventory items into meaningful gifts for low-income beneficiaries across Dubai, advancing the circular economy and promoting responsible consumption.

As part of the Gift It Forward initiative, Apparel Group will contribute clothing, accessories, and essential items, ensuring they reach those in need while reducing environmental impact. This effort underscores Apparel Group’s dedication to creating positive social change and driving sustainable business practices, reflecting its core values of community support and social responsibility.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated, “Our partnership with Dubai Holding for the Gift It Forward initiative aligns with our vision of responsible business growth and sustainable impact. By transforming inventory into purposeful gifts, we are not only supporting communities in need but also championing sustainability through innovative, circular economy practices. This initiative represents our unwavering commitment to giving back and fostering positive change.”

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said, “By harnessing the collective resources of Dubai Holding and its partners, Gift It Forward highlights our belief that collaboration is crucial to driving positive, sustainable impact For The Good of Tomorrow. We are delighted to continue working with Apparel Group for a second year to uplift the lives of those in need, in the spirit of Ramadan and the UAE’s Year of Community. This philanthropic initiative emphasises our shared responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint and positively advance society.”

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural edition, which repurposed over 120,000 items valued at more than AED 7 million and benefited over 10,500 individuals in Dubai, the 2025 edition aims to expand its scale and impact. Apparel Group is proud to collaborate with Dubai Holding on this impactful initiative, celebrating the spirit of giving during the Holy Month of Ramadan while driving forward a sustainable future.

