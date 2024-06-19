In a continued effort to expand into the business field, Apparel Group, a leading global retail conglomerate in the fashion and lifestyle industry, announces a new collaboration with LikeCard, the first digital prepaid card platform in the MENA. This partnership aims to leverage on Apparel Group’s extensive retail expertise and vast network to enhance the digital shopping experience for consumers.

Through this strategic partnership, customers can now enjoy the convenience of prepaid gift cards accessible via the LikeCard application, coupled with exclusive offers and benefits. The partnership extends across Apparel Group’s vast empire, which boasts over 2,200+ retail stores and more than 85 distinguished international brands.

Apparel Group enhances this partnership with its robust "Club Apparel" loyalty program, which boasts over 9 million active members. These members enjoy the privilege of earning points with each purchase, which can be redeemed for exclusive discounts across a wide array of stores. This synergy between LikeCard and Apparel Group leverages these numbers to foster a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said, "This collaboration with LikeCard is a strategic initiative that propels us forward in our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional value and convenience to our customers. By harnessing LikeCard's pioneering digital capabilities, we are not only expanding our service offerings but are also setting new standards in consumer retail. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to continuously innovate and provide a seamless shopping experience that anticipates and meets the evolving needs of our global consumer base."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Apparel Group, a leading international group that is regarded as a one-of-a-kind addition to LikeCard in the sector of digital gift cards. This collaboration will allow both parties to improve and create a new customer experience in multiple businesses by working with different sectors to realize LikeCard's future vision." Stated by Mr. Ammar Al Soos, CEO of LikeCard.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

LikeCard is the first Prepaid Card eCommerce Platform in the MENA Region, flaunting a proud catalog of over 3,000 prepaid cards from over 70 industry-leading brands ranging from telecommunications, gaming, electronics services, and retail brands. LikeCard also has 5m+ users and 85,000+ purchase orders daily.