Dubai, UAE: Association for Project Management (APM), the only global chartered body for the project management profession, has announced the pilot launch of one of its flagship qualifications in the Arabic language, as the organization looks to build greater inclusivity among the region’s diverse project professionals. This is in addition to the English language qualifications that APM currently offers to project management professionals in the region.

APM’s Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, Jackie Martin, said: “In the Middle East, project management jobs are on the rise due to major investments in the construction, infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors. Gaining professional qualifications is important for project managers to grow their skills through a mix of management tools, techniques, and processes. We are seeing an increase in interest from the region for our qualifications and in response we are now recruiting candidates to trial our Project Fundamentals Qualification in Arabic.

“This will be one of the largest pilots we’ve undertaken. It will be pivotal in developing the non-English language offering of our qualifications, and the profession’s support will be invaluable.

“In addition, we are looking to cater to the region’s diverse community of project managers from different countries and cultures through a multi-pronged approach focused on qualifications, knowledge sharing and research on key topics such as neurodiversity and women in leadership.”

Project professionals who use Arabic, and would like to gain the APM Project Fundamentals Qualification, free of charge, can apply to join the pilot taking place on 9th and 10th September 2025.

Strengthening their educational efforts, this month APM will host a webinar focused on celebrating diversity in the project management industry, as part of its ‘Pathway to Leadership’ series.

This webinar will highlight the unique perspectives within diverse teams by delving into topics such as neurodiversity, importance of male allyship, and the role inclusive leaders play in fostering an environment of psychological safety within project teams.

Marwa Soliman, a Conscious Leadership Consultant based in the UAE, who will be taking part in the webinar panel discussion, says: “It is widely accepted that the more diverse a team, the more productive and successful it is. But how do employers go about creating environments of inclusion? The dynamics in project teams, where members from diverse areas of expertise and backgrounds come together to contribute to project success under strict timelines and fast pace, reflect the importance of teams investing effort and commitment to create the ideal environment for high performance. This is the foundation of inclusion, identifying and nurturing the values and behaviours that allow everyone to show up at their best as a project team to achieve project success.”

APM’s ‘Pathway to Leadership series: Celebrating diversity in project teams’, will take place on Wednesday, 30th July 18:30-19:30 GST, and is free to attend.

Panelists include Ciaran Sloan, Senior Project manager at CSQ; Marwa Soliman, Conscious Leadership Consultant; Mishiel Ayub, Project Manager and Assistive Technology Specialist at The Butterfly and Chris Dimal, Communications Associate, The Butterfly. The Butterfly is a social enterprise for empowering People of Determination in the Middle East, both in the facets of family and work.

About Association for Project Management (APM)

The Association for Project Management (APM) is the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world. As an educational charity, APM is committed to developing and promoting the value of project management in order to deliver improved project outcomes for the benefit of society.

APM launched its regional network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2025. This launch provides a platform for project professionals in the UAE to connect, learn, and advance their skills within the field. The APM UAE Network aims to foster a community of practice, offering networking opportunities, professional development, and insights into the latest project management trends.