Al Kharj City, affiliated with the business capital of Riyadh, witnessed the inauguration of a new factory for the Arabian Plastic Industrial Company—APICO. Senior officials from the company and the Balubaid Group, as well as a host of business leaders, industry pioneers, and interested parties, attended the event.

The new factory, strategically located in Al-Kharj Industrial City, with a total land area of 34,000 square meters, has been a significant milestone for APICO. In the initial phase, the factory building, which covers 12,000 square meters, was completed, and various plastic products were produced through blow molding and injection molding lines. These lines will soon be developed to cover the majority of APICO's products, including the new PET product range, as part of the factory's expansion plans to cover a total area of 22,000 square meters in the near future.

On this momentous occasion, Mr. Venugopal, the CEO of APICO, expressed his profound pride in the inauguration of the new factory. He stated, "This strategic decision is a testament to our commitment to be closer to our customers in both the Central and Eastern regions and to export APICO's products to the markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East, and the world." He further added, "Since its establishment in 1996, APICO has always sought to implement the latest technologies to ensure production quality and keep pace with the requirements of various customers, relying on its accumulated expertise and workforce to continue its growth, excellence in the market, and remain at the forefront of this industry".

It is worth noting that APICO is a leading name in the industry. With the opening of its new factory in the Central region, it has become capable of facing the future with a clear vision, specialization in the field, and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations in all the market sectors it serves.

This expansion is not just an achievement but a starting point that propels APICO towards a new era of leadership in the plastic products industry and enhances its position as a leading company in shaping the future of this industry in Saudi Arabia through the products it provides to various sectors, including the automotive industry, food packaging materials, air conditioning, retail, transportation solutions, and many others.