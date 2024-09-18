Leading international financial services business Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”) has announced the recent approval of an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) fund manager licence for Phoenix Venture Partners (“Phoenix Ventures”). Phoenix Ventures is a specialist investment and asset management firm with a focus on early stage, technology-based investments across multiple industry segments.

The founding partners cultivate a collaborative and supportive environment at PVP. Their collective experience of over 60 years fosters a breeding ground for disruptive technology innovations, empowering the firm to identify and nurture the “unicorns” of tomorrow. PVP’s unwavering commitment to excellence is driven by their shared vision, to create positive change and maximize returns for all stakeholders.

Based in Abu Dhabi with an ADGM licence will allow Phoenix Ventures to access a well-developed market infrastructure and continue to scale its business. In addition to assisting Phoenix Ventures in establishing its operations in Abu Dhabi, Apex Group will also be providing corporate and fund services to the company and its first fund which is set to be launched in the near future.

Glyn Gibbs, Regional Head of Business Development - MENA at Apex Group, said:

“Phoenix Ventures has built a reputation for identifying attractive investment opportunities which have been the foundation of its business so far. Securing an ADGM licence will allow Phoenix Ventures to pursue further exciting investment opportunities and secure the next phase of growth. We are proud to have supported the team through their licence application and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Steve Khayat, CEO and Managing Director, Phoenix Venture Partners, said:

“The acquisition of an ADGM licence is a strategic milestone for our company as we seek to capitalise on the growing demand for innovative investment solutions. This licence provides us with a robust regulatory framework and a gateway to a diverse range of investors, both domestic and international.

“We are particularly excited about the opportunities presented by the Middle East and North Africa region and the GCC, where there is a significant appetite for diversified investment products.

“Apex Group's expertise and support have been invaluable throughout this process. Their deep understanding of the ADGM regulatory landscape and their comprehensive range of financial services have been instrumental in ensuring a smooth and efficient transition. We are confident that our partnership with Apex Group will continue to drive our growth and success.”

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while fuelling the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the asset servicing industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the asset servicing industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

About Phoenix Venture Partners Limited

Phoenix Venture Partners Limited came together as a Technology Venture Capital firm led by a well-knit & diverse team, investing in disruptive technologies of the Digital Age.

Our name, emanating from the legendary Phoenix Bird, aims at projecting its traits upon the industry, where it is an immortal bird associated with the Phoenician mythology, that cyclically regenerates or is otherwise born again, a trait found in successful startups, scaleups, and exceptional founders, that emerge from near bankruptcy experiences into successful companies, and in many cases, unicorns and beyond.

Our aim is to identify and invest in exceptional founders and to build regional and global companies through our value added “Centralized Talent Management” model, and expanding founders’ horizons through our network, enabling disruption and producing signiﬁcant value.

www.pvp-me.com