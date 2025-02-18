Middle East, Apex Group, the global financial services provider, has announced the launch of its regional headquarters in Riyadh, establishing a growth hub in the Kingdom. The announcement was made earlier in the month at the exclusive Apex Invest - Saudi Arabia event, which convened over 150 allocators, together managing $1.8tn assets.

Regulated by Saudi’s Capital Market Authority, the headquarters will enhance the capabilities of the local offices managing services, such as capital raising, investment management advisory, fund administration, compliance services, capital markets solutions, and corporate services within the Kingdom.

Apex Group’s commitment to Saudi Arabia goes beyond establishing a regional headquarters. The launch also supports Vision 2030 by attracting global capital, enabling capital raising, structuring innovative investment vehicles, and facilitating regional and global financial flows. Apex Group is actively deploying a core system on the ground to ensure seamless integration with the local financial ecosystem. Its close collaboration with government entities on several new initiatives underscores the long-term vision for the region.

Speaking at Apex Invest, Saudi Arabia, Christiane El-Habre, Apex Group Regional Managing Director - Middle East, said:

“I’m thrilled to announce yet another milestone in our expansion across the Middle East – launching our HQ in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is not just a market for us—it is a regional hub for growth.

“Apex Group has been a pioneer in this region, and our strong, deep-rooted presence gives us a unique perspective on the opportunities ahead - we are investing in the future of Saudi finance.

“Our commitment isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about people. We are strengthening our team with an expected 40 professionals in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year, and a key focus for us is developing Saudi talent.”

Zafar Ullah Khan, Apex Group Country Head – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said:

“The Kingdom is one of the fastest growing global economies, and its stable economic conditions make it an attractive jurisdiction to conduct business. Apex Group has found its footing and has set up its largest operation in the Middle East. We offer an end-to-end solution to support local asset managers, foreign funds and SPVs with services tailored to their individual requirements.”