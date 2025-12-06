The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) on Thursday officially signed a key agreement with Chery International, confirming the global automotive brand as an official partner of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games.

The agreement was signed between APC President Majid Rashed and Chery International Executive Vice President Zhu Shaodong, marking an important step in strengthening youth empowerment, mobility accessibility, and inclusive sport across Asia.

This partnership supports the successful delivery of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games and reflects the shared values of both organisations in advancing opportunities for young Para athletes. Through this collaboration, Chery and the APC aim to create a meaningful and lasting social impact for communities across the region.

Under the agreement, Chery will receive prominent visibility across the Games, including logo placement at selected competition venues, official media platforms, and event backdrops. The brand will also be present in approved Games materials and communication assets, with designated areas allocated for vehicle exhibitions and interactive activations. As part of its involvement, Chery will be formally recognised during official ceremonies, including the closing ceremony including a dedicated speech during the closing ceremony of the youth Games.

Innovative activation

One of the key features of the partnership will be the introduction of the innovative “Chery Time” robot activation, which will serve as a signature experience during the Games.

Chery will also receive APC-approved rights to use Games-related content for promotional purposes, with both parties coordinating on enhanced media exposure across regional markets. During the Games, Chery’s leadership and invited guests will enjoy VIP lounge access, allowing deeper engagement with APC officials, delegations, and partners.

The APC will provide operational support, branding approvals, and delivery of partner entitlements, while Chery will supply sponsorship contributions, branding materials, and ensure adherence to Games protocols.

The agreement remains in effect until 31 December 2025.

APC President Majid Rashed expressed his appreciation for the partnership, stating: “This key agreement with Chery International reflects our shared belief in the power of youth and inclusive sport. Together, we are committed to providing young Para athletes with a world-class experience in Dubai and creating a lasting impact across Asia.”

Chery International Executive Vice President Zhu Shaodong added:

“Chery is proud to partner with the Asian Paralympic Committee for the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games. This collaboration aligns with our values of innovation, accessibility, and community empowerment, and we look forward to supporting an exceptional edition of the Games.”

Shared commitment

The APC–Chery partnership reinforces a shared commitment to delivering the most impactful and inclusive Asian Youth Para Games to date, while uplifting the next generation of Para athletes across the continent. With 24 years of global experience and operations in 120 countries and regions, Chery’s involvement reflects its strong ESG values and its philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” underscoring its dedication to meaningful global impact.

This collaboration builds on Chery’s continued support for the Asian para-sports community, aligning with its mission to promote equality, inclusion, and opportunities for young athletes to shine on a truly level playing field.

Chery has previously worked with the Kazakhstan Paralympic Committee on children’s sports events and supported the Asian Paralympic Committee General Assembly, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to pushing limits.

APC CEO Tarek Souei also visited Chery’s headquarters, recognising the brand’s technological strength and social responsibility, laying the foundation for this AYPG partnership.

With Chery, Born to Rise, the official AYPG slogan, captures the shared spirit of progress and purpose driving both Chery and the Games.