Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, has welcomed a new cohort of students for its programmes for the 2023-2024 academic year. These include a Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations, Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership, and Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action & Development.

In a special event held at the Academy headquarters in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and member of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, emphasised the significant role future diplomats will play in upholding the UAE’s international reputation, supporting the nation's strategy of promoting peace, tolerance, balance, and stability in the region.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh said: “The UAE’s visionary leadership recognises the importance of nurturing a capable and promising generation of diplomats who will contribute to our country’s strategic vision and goals. The UAE’s influential and pioneering role, both regionally and internationally, is evident in the nation’s efforts to promote stability and peace. Our network of diplomatic, bilateral, and multilateral international relations secure the balance and peaceful conflict resolution necessary to these pursuits."

In his address to the students, His Excellency said: "At this Academy, you will gain an understanding of the intricacies of international relations and acquire the skills required for resilient and efficient approaches to global challenges. You will develop the motivation and passion for the diplomatic service that are paramount. Diplomatic service is more than a profession, it’s a responsibility that demands determination and continuous professional development. This quest is essential to your ability to adapt to the rapid changes affecting multiple spheres, from political and economic domains to the requirements of social, technological, and sustainability-focused developments and, not least, the aspirations of future generations."

The Academy introduced its departments and faculty members to the students and outlined the key stages of the nine-month educational journey. Students will have the opportunity to develop a diverse and complex skill set, particularly in assessing and analysing economic, political, legal and social aspects, as well as geopolitical trends. They will also engage in diplomatic tasks and responsibilities by applying advanced problem-solving skills, analytical mechanisms, research tools and communication strategies.

AGDA’s students will also have privileged opportunities to interact with, and learn from, prominent leaders, experts and dignitaries from the global diplomatic community. The Academy hosts a series of lectures and seminars throughout the year, featuring distinguished diplomats and experts who delve into current issues and global affairs focusing on topics related to the UAE’s foreign policy. Students will also participate in the Academy's research initiatives, addressing critical themes such as Gulf state relations with Asian, African, and European nations; energy, climate change and sustainable development; peace and security in the Middle East and North Africa; economic diplomacy; innovation in diplomacy; and women in diplomacy.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, extended a warm welcome to the future diplomats, acknowledging the beginning of their journey of knowledge and service to the nation: "Given the pioneering and influential role the UAE plays globally, it's essential to cultivate an empowered generation of diplomats who can shape mutual relations and international cooperation. Despite the challenges inherent in diplomacy, our students have a promising opportunity to join the ranks of elite diplomats representing the UAE in international affairs across diverse fields, contributing to the nation’s foreign policy objectives and national interests.”

He added: "The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy equips aspiring diplomats with the essential tools for gaining knowledge and skills. By bringing together the best in academia, research, and practical realms, the Academy prepares both current and future diplomats and government agency leaders to effectively represent the UAE on the global stage."

In welcoming the new cohort, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, noted the significant interest in the Academy's programmes this year, stemming from the growing awareness of the importance of diplomacy in realising the UAE’s future ambitions. "Today Emirati diplomacy gains a new addition to its bright future in this promising cohort we welcome here today. The opportunity to serve the country, equipped with the valuable skills and capabilities learned at the Academy offers untold career rewards, and I extend my best wishes for success to our students in this new academic year."

AGDA provides an unparalleled learning community platform, combining academic programmes, practical thought leadership, and access to the world’s finest diplomatic minds, to ensure that students graduate with diplomatic skills and valuable knowledge that will have a positive impact on UAE diplomacy. The curriculum includes core subjects such as UAE history and culture, contemporary history and international relations, international law for diplomats, the foreign policy of the UAE, International security and conflict resolution, and international political economy. Students will also acquire skills in research methods, negotiation, diplomatic communication, protocol and etiquette, as well as consul diplomacy and crisis management.

