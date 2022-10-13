Dubai, UAE: Ankabut, the UAE’s Advanced National Research and Education Network offering academic institutions connectivity to education networks around the world, will be working with Oracle to expand one of the leading education programs in the UAE and the Middle East. The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during GITEX Global 2022 outlining their future cooperation.

The partnership confirms Oracle as Ankabut’s long-term technology solution provider and strategic technology partner, taking full advantage of the company’s integrated cloud applications and infrastructure portfolio. Ankabut selected Oracle as a partner to build the new education ecosystem and cloud platform services. The two organizations will now work together to expand the existing footprint using Oracle, in turn strengthening the UAE’s position as a leader in educational services and accelerating digital transformation. The extended Oracle cloud platform services will enable Ankabut to provide innovative services to educators in the UAE and across the region.

Fahem Al Nuaimi, CEO of Ankabut, said: “Ankabut is pleased to expand its existing relationship with Oracle as our long-term solution provider and strategic technology partner. By working with Oracle, Ankabut will establish the best education cloud services in the UAE and the entire Middle East while making it accessible to more universities and academic institutions. We have decided to expand the footprint of that cloud, taking advantage of Oracle advanced technology to lead the digital transformation journey of the education industry”.

“Ankabut’s vision to establish a progressive digital environment will unlock endless opportunities for further education and collaboration in the region. Through this partnership, Oracle will support the expansion of Ankabut’s e-learning services by enabling an IT infrastructure that is autonomous, secure and scalable,” said Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President, Technology - Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Levant, Oracle.

Managed by Khalifa University, Ankabut has more than 30 institutional members with connections to over 70 sites throughout the UAE, and offers UAE academic and research institutions connectivity to other education networks worldwide.

-Ends-

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and medicine. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

https://www.ankabut.ae/