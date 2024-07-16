Abu Dhabi, UAE— Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming infrastructure, announces that Anghami (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading multi-media technology streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, has selected its VOD Encoding, deployed on Amazon Web Services to encode its expansive catalog of content in the highest quality at speed and scale.

Anghami recently completed a landmark deal and merged with the Dubai-based streamer OSN+, the leading video streaming platform for premium content, to become the first platform in the Middle East and North Africa to provide customers with premium film, TV, and music for a combined user base of over 120 million users. The joint venture aims to build a new and exciting media ecosystem that leverages Anghami’s existing tech stack and huge music catalog with OSN+’s rich library of premium content.

Anghami took the lead in evaluating its existing technical infrastructure and identifying opportunities to optimize it, ensuring it was well-placed to seamlessly introduce OSN+’s film and TV library onto its platform. Recognizing the need for a VOD Encoder capable of encoding a vast content catalog at the highest quality in the shortest time possible, Anghami selected Bitmovin’s award-winning VOD Encoder. This choice was driven by its ability to deliver unrivaled viewing experiences with innovative encoding features and support for the latest and most efficient codecs.

"Making our vision for our joint offering a reality requires a robust and reliable underlying technology infrastructure that ensures we can offer our users a truly immersive and personalized multimedia experience,” said Elias Khoury, VP Information & Content Systems at Anghami, “Bitmovn’s VOD Encoder is proven in the market, and the Bitmovin team has impressed us with their technical expertise and understanding of our requirements and what we want to achieve. Bitmovin is a fantastic technology partner, and its VOD Encoder has surpassed our expectations and encoded over 40,000 assets in the highest rendition at lightning-quick speed.”

Anghami leveraged Bitmovin’s VOD Encoder for its Per-Title Encoding, which ensures each video asset is efficiently encoded by maintaining the highest visual quality with a customized adaptive bitrate ladder that ensures the viewer will have the best viewing experience while also reducing storage and CDN costs. Additionally, Anghami is utilizing Bitmovin’s VOD Encoder support for Dolby E to deliver an immersive home viewing and sound experience for its customers.

“We’re super excited to join Anghami on its journey with OSN+ as it aims to reimagine the entertainment experience across the Middle East and North Africa,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “Our VOD Encoder was built for rapid handling of entire content libraries, and we’ve proven its ability again by encoding tens of thousands of video assets ultra fast in the highest quality. This ensured OSN+’s widely watched and loved programming can join Anghami’s extensive music library as the two companies kick off their new era together.

Bitmovin’s VOD Encoder combines massively distributed processing and content-aware encoding that allows content providers to deliver high-quality video to audiences. Bitmovin’s VOD Encoder supports file-based transcoding and packaging in a single, easy-to-use product. It also provides advanced multi-codec support, including AV1, VP9, HEVC, H.264, and more support for industry-standard encryption and studio-grade forensic watermarking to cost-effectively and securely deliver video at resolutions up to 8K Ultra-High Definition (UHD). It automatically scales to optimize for any use case to maximize operational efficiency and return on investment (ROI).