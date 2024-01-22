Dubai, UAE - ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, is proud to announce its first foray into Dubai’s luxury real estate sector – with the launch of VENTO Tower, a development designed to herald a new era in luxury living with a project total investment value of AED 470 million.

The company’s first real estate venture, VENTO Tower, slated for completion in Q4, 2025 comprises 225 luxury residences - fully furnished and equipped – studios and one bedroom apartments.

Sprawling over 19 residential floors, residents are welcomed via a five-star hotel style lobby, with 24hr security and a fully-fledged concierge service.

VENTO Tower stands as a pinnacle of contemporary living, boasting avant-garde spaces and top-notch amenities.

The oversized apartments include private balconies designed according to individual unit plans that have panoramic views of Business Bay, Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai area. Moreover, the apartments come fitted with a Smart Home System featuring Bosch and Siemens, allowing residents to control a host of amenities such as lighting and cooling. Each apartment also includes branded kitchen fixtures, including smart refrigeration, a dishwasher and contemporary cooking appliances.

VENTO Tower’s apartments range in size from 472.86 sq.ft. for a studio to 1,208 sq.ft for a one bedroom apartment.

Residents can take advantage of several innovative features, including a co-working space, an open-air cinema, a state-of-the-art gym and steam room, a sauna and a swimming pool.

Guests may also enjoy an outdoor seating area and an extensive poolside lounging deck.

VENTO Tower is extremely well connected – just minutes from the mall, the metro, Downtown Dubai and the beach.

Mr. Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding, said: "Our vision with VENTO Tower is to set higher standards for the luxury real estate landscape. The tower is an elevated living experience, making it perfect for upwardly mobile urbanites, and investors looking for a solid investment in one of Dubai’s best areas.

Our project brings together a highly motivated and efficiently managed team of engineers, architects and planners that have worked on many challenging projects across the UAE. These calibers have turned our vision for better living into reality - culminating in VENTO Tower, where residents can enjoy a truly elevated luxury lifestyle.



Our strategy focuses on cultural nuances, evolving market trends, and international best practices within the UAE and beyond, ensuring our developments stand out as prime investments in the luxury real estate sector."

ANAX Developments is wholly focused on introducing projects which redefine luxury living. Each project is a combination of innovative design, world-class amenities, and a commitment to sustainable development practices, with a strong focus on fostering deeper community connections.

Specialising in the development, management, and investment of properties across luxury residential, commercial, and mixed-use sectors, ANAX Developments boasts a robust portfolio of future luxury ventures. The company takes pride in crafting spaces that elevate the urban landscape, creating vibrant communities and sustainable environments.

Prices for a studio at VENTO Tower begin at just AED1.2 million.

There is a 30/70 payment plan option available.

About ANAX Holding:

ANAX Holding is a leading investment firm that specializes in managing a diverse portfolio of strategic businesses across multiple industries such as real estate, technology and hospitality. With a strong focus on delivering sustainable and long-term value, ANAX Holding aims to create exceptional investment opportunities and drive positive impact in the markets it operates in.

Through our diversified portfolio of investments, ANAX Holding actively engages in the development and management of companies that align with our core values of innovation, integrity and social responsibility. We believe in making a positive difference in the communities

we operate in by supporting initiatives that promote economic growth, philanthropy and social well-being.

Born from a desire to drive growth and innovation, ANAX Holding is led by Chairman Mr. Satish Sanpal, and is currently comprised of ANAX Developments, ANAX Media, and ANAX Hospitality.

ANAX Developments:

Anchored in a strategic investment approach, ANAX Developments is a dynamic and highly innovative real estate and development company with a strong commitment to revolutionizing urban living. The company aims to design spaces that go beyond the conventional with top-notch modern, innovative design; our homes are not just places to live but sanctuaries of comfort and inspiration. With a focus on excellence, community, and sustainability, we aspire to enhance lives, foster deeper connections to places and people, and make a lasting impact on the destinations we call home.

With excellence and innovation at the heart of what we do, we strive to redefine the future of real estate, setting unprecedented standards for contemporary living. Our commitment to delivering groundbreaking living solutions, implementing sustainable practices, ensuring highest quality standards, and fostering a strong sense of community are the core values that make us distinct. Expanding into Dubai and beyond, our vision is to craft lasting legacies, embodying the perfect fusion of luxury, convenience, and a strong sense of belonging wherever we operate.

