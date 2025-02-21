Dubai’s latest seasonal destination is a dynamic space for creativity and community, which will host weekly showcases and workshops until mid-May

Among the homegrown concepts are Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Chef Nouel Catis, SLAB and Lost in Tokyo, to name a few

Dubai, UAE: Marsa Boulevard, the newly launched seasonal waterfront destination, is now open to visitors. Situated at the heart of Dubai Creek, this vibrant and ever-evolving venue sets a new scene for homegrown brands, innovative food concepts, and local talent to showcase their creativity.

More than just a venue, Marsa Boulevard offers an experiential journey designed for those who appreciate the finer aspects of life. Open until mid-May from the golden hour of 4:00pm to midnight on weekdays and 1am on weekends, and resuming in October, guests can enjoy the cooler weather against the panoramic Dubai Creek backdrop with breathtaking sunsets by the waterfront. During Ramadan, extended hours will apply, with exact timings to be announced closer to the season.

The seasonal destination will showcase a vibrant mix of homegrown food concepts and carefully curated culinary experiences, fashion popups, artistry, and immersive activations.

Among the homegrown concepts that have set up shop on Marsa Boulevard’s waterfront are The Good Life, Comptoir 102, and Chef Nouel Catis. For food lovers, social culinary experiences will be brought by Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Home Bakery, SLAB, BLU, Maison Matcha, The Grove, Mara Lounge, TRIO, Haret Jdoudna and Lost in Tokyo, with bespoke menus curated for Dubai’s discerning diners.

Marsa Boulevard will elevate the experience with an ever-changing lineup of workshops including The Charm Bar, art installations, pop-ups, and live entertainment every weekend. During Ramadan, whether gathering for iftar or suhoor, visitors can enjoy specially crafted menus designed for memorable evenings in both an indoor and outdoor setting.

Marsa Boulevard is a celebration of culture, creativity and community, set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai Creek. More than just a destination, it’s a space where tradition meets innovation; where seasoned entrepreneurs meet emerging talents; and where world-class experiences come together through a local lens. Every element is designed to inspire and through collaborations and fresh perspectives, Marsa Boulevard is not just a place to visit – it’s shaping new memories and honoring the Dubai Creek, which has shaped the city.