This will be Dubai’s first low rise lagoon-facing development and is in Meydan’s District 11

Dubai, UAE: AMWAJ Development, a visionary real estate developer known for crafting innovative and high-quality communities, and OCTA Properties, a leading UAE real estate development management company, have announced an official collaboration for a luxurious new project in Meydan’s District 11, which will be Dubai’s first-ever low-rise, lagoon-facing development.

An official signing ceremony took place at OCTA’s headquarters to formalise the partnership.

The new five-floor project features elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments and will boast exclusive amenities for residents such as top retail spots, chic cafés and much more. It will also feature a luxurious roof terrace and swimming pool with spectacular views facing the lagoon.

The exclusive park-facing community redefines luxury living in Dubai, offering an ultra-rare low-rise experience with unparalleled privacy and sophistication. At its heart lies a vast, crystal-clear swimmable lagoon, encircled by lush green spaces featuring scenic walking trails and tranquil spots for outdoor relaxation.

This is the third project to be developed by AMWAJ Development in Meydan after the successful launches of Starlight Park and The Cube Residences.

Meydan has shown strong price growth and demand in recent years, making it one of the top performers for capital appreciation in the emirate. Surrounded by Dubai’s most prestigious villa communities, ensuring a high-end, refined environment, the community enjoys a prime location just minutes from Downtown, DIFC, and Dubai International Airport.

Commenting on the collaboration, Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development said: “We are thrilled to partner with OCTA Properties on this new project in Meydan. Building on our successful track record with Starlight Park and The Cube Residences, we remain deeply committed to delivering residences of the highest quality.”

Also commenting on the new partnership, Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties said: “We are delighted to formalise this collaboration with AMWAJ Development and embark on this exciting new project in District 11 of Meydan. This partnership brings together our shared vision for creating exceptional living spaces and delivering unparalleled value to our residents and investors.”

OCTA Properties currently has 4,600 pipeline units, over 100 employees, and works with over 1,600 brokerage firms. It aims to add 14 new branded projects under management in Dubai by June 2025, with a total value of more than Dh9 billion.

About AMWAJ Development

AMWAJ Development is an emerging force in the real estate landscape of the UAE, driven by a founder and leadership team with over 25 years of diverse international expertise, including 12 years specifically in real estate development across Europe and the Middle East. Its mission is to construct exceptional residential and commercial projects, with a steadfast commitment to creating premium, contemporary living spaces that cater to families in Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

About OCTA Properties

With over two decades of experience among Dubai’s leading developers and backed by a team with a wealth of experience and a tremendous network in the real estate sector, OCTA Properties was born. As the premier development management firm in the industry, OCTA offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on ‘exclusive branded residences’ for property development and the investment sector aiming to minimise risk, increase efficiency, and maximise profitability.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a master agency, OCTA manages sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Recent projects include SkyHills, SOCIO, Senses at The Fields, Rove Home, The Golf Residence, Fortimo, Elie Saab Edition Jasmine Lane, Marriott residences Business Bay, DG 1, among others. The company currently has 4,600 units in the pipeline, more than 100 employees, and works with over 1,600 brokerage firms.

