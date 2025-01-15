Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amparo Prosthetics is set to demonstrate its cutting-edge Amparo System for the direct and comfortable fitting of below-knee prosthetic sockets at Arab Health 2025, one of the world’s largest healthcare exhibitions.

The demonstration will take place at the ABHI Surgical Simulation Theatre, with live fittings scheduled for Wednesday, 29 January 2025, from 12:15 to 13:20.

During the session, Alex Dahinten and Priscila Vyghen will showcase the game-changing technology that enables healthcare professionals to restore patient mobility in as little as 1.5 hours, slashing traditional fitting times by over 90%. The Amparo System simplifies the prosthetic fitting process with its direct-fit technology, offering a revolutionary approach that eliminates the complexities of traditional fitting methods, making it a game-changer for clinics and patients alike. The system can be remoulded up to five times to adapt to the patient’s evolving condition, ensuring long-term usability while significantly enhancing the amputee experience.

In addition, Amparo will introduce a new direct fit socket at Arab Health. The new paediatric socket has been designed for users that have suffered an amputation and use a liner size between 12 to 24. This development is a significant milestone, particularly in light of the growing need for paediatric solutions due to the large number of children affected by the conflict in Gaza. The new socket exemplifies Amparo’s unwavering commitment to the Restoring Hope project, a global initiative to improve prosthetic care for underserved populations.

The Amparo System’s direct fit technology eliminates the complex, time-consuming process typical of current prosthetic fitting methods and technologies. Its ability to be remoulded up to five times as the patient’s condition evolves ensures long-term adaptability, while also offering a faster, more comfortable experience for amputees. The live demo will feature a step-by-step guide of the fitting process, led by a certified prosthetist orthotist (CPO) and clinical expert. From limb preparation to socket fitting and finalisation, attendees will see firsthand how the Amparo System provides a faster, more efficient and more patient-friendly solution.

Alex Dahinten, O&P clinician at Amparo, said: “Our mission is to simplify and improve the prosthetic fitting process. The Amparo System is designed to make fittings faster, more comfortable, and more accessible to a wider patient base. We are excited to demonstrate this breakthrough technology and show how it is helping to change the lives of amputees worldwide.”

Priscila Vyghen, Sales Manager at Amparo, added: “Arab Health provides a unique platform to introduce our innovations to the Middle East, a region where the need for efficient, high-quality prosthetic solutions is rapidly growing. We’re eager to build lasting relationships with healthcare providers, NGOs, and other stakeholders to broaden our impact. Our work with initiatives like Restoring Hope exemplifies our commitment to improving amputee care globally.”

Amparo is also proud to be a key partner in the Restoring Hope initiative, led by LSN Group. This programme has already seen the successful fitting of over 200 amputees with prosthetics in just 90 days, highlighting Amparo’s focus on providing life-changing mobility solutions to underserved populations.

Join Amparo Prosthetics at the ABHI UK Pavilion on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, to experience firsthand how the Amparo System is reshaping the prosthetics industry. The ABHI Surgical Simulation Theatre is proudly sponsored by Surgery International, the premier surgery news hub.

For more information about the Amparo Prosthetics System and the live demonstration at Arab Health 2025, visit Amparo Prosthetics or contact info@amparo.com.

About Amparo Prosthetics

Amparo Prosthetics is a global leader in innovative prosthetic technology, dedicated to improving the lives of amputees worldwide. With over 4,500 patients fitted across five continents, the company offers cutting-edge, FDA-approved, CE-marked, and ISO 13485-compliant products. Amparo’s proprietary Confidence and Resilience Sockets are designed to provide unmatched comfort, durability, and adaptability, while their direct-fit technology revolutionises the fitting process, ensuring a personalised and efficient experience for every patient.

About the Presenters

Alex Dahinten: A passionate O&P clinician with a background in engineering and research, Alex Dahinten is focused on advancing prosthetic care through innovative, patient-centred solutions. With a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments, Alex is dedicated to improving the prosthetic fitting process to enhance patient outcomes.

Priscila Vyghen: With over 20 years of international sales experience, Priscila Vyghen brings invaluable expertise to Amparo Prosthetics. Specialising in orthopaedic and healthcare technologies, Priscila has a proven track record in expanding global markets and advancing Amparo’s mission to transform amputee care across the world.

