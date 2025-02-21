Abu Dhabi, UAE – AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, has signed two strategic MoUs with PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) and Infoglobal Teknologi Semesta. These agreements mark a significant step in strengthening defense aviation capabilities, reinforcing AMMROC’s role as a key partner in military fleet sustainment and avionics modernization.

The signing ceremony, held at IDEX 2025, was attended by Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, Gita Amperiawan, CEO of PTDI, and Johanes Adi Sasongko, CEO of Infoglabal, along with senior executives from all three organizations. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing MRO, avionics, and fleet readiness solutions for military aircraft across the region.

Strengthening Fixed-Wing Fleet Maintenance with PTDI

AMMROC’s MoU with PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) establishes a framework for cooperation in aircraft maintenance, life extension programs, and structural modifications. The partnership will focus on the CN235 platform, supporting comprehensive MRO solutions, periodic inspections, and aircraft maintenance programs that enhance operational efficiency and extend service life.

Both organizations will also collaborate on aircraft repainting, modifications, and maintenance engineering, further reinforcing AMMROC’s capabilities in fixed-wing sustainment.

Enhancing Avionics Capabilities with Infoglobal

The MoU with Infoglobal Teknologi Semesta sets the foundation for collaboration in avionics repair, modernization, and system integration. The agreement will support avionics solutions across fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms, enhancing aircraft mission readiness through upgrades, system replacements, and integration of advanced avionics technologies.

The partnership also includes joint initiatives to expand regional and global market reach.

HE Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic Indonesia to the UAE, support the Indonesia Pavilion in IDEX/NAVDEX 2027 to be more strategic close to EDGE Pavilion and Abu Dhabi Aviation with minimum space of 200sqm as Indonesia commitment together with the UAE to be an independent and competitive industry in the region and global.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, commented: "These strategic MoUs with PTDI and Infoglobal represent an important step in AMMROC’s mission to strengthen military aviation sustainment in the UAE and the region.

By leveraging our technical expertise and advanced MRO facilities, we are expanding our capabilities in fleet maintenance and avionics modernization. These partnerships reinforce our commitment to operational excellence, delivering solutions that enhance readiness, efficiency, and long-term sustainability for our defense partners."

Commitment to Excellence

By signing these MoUs at IDEX 2025, AMMROC continues to expand its strategic partnerships with leading global aerospace and defense companies, reinforcing its position as a center of excellence for aviation maintenance and sustainment. These collaborations will enhance military aviation capabilities while supporting the long-term growth and self-sufficiency of the UAE’s defense industry.

About AMMROC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Al Ain at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, AMMROC is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for military and commercial aviation. As the region’s only authorized Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center and a Sikorsky-authorized UH-60 Black Hawk Blades MRO, AMMROC delivers unmatched capabilities, including comprehensive Black Hawk airframe and component services.

With one of the largest MRO hangar capacities in the region, including a state-of-the-art widebody paint hangar, AMMROC sets the standard for innovative, world-class aviation maintenance solutions.