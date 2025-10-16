Dubai, UAE: AMIS Development today announced the launch of Derby Heights, a residential project located in District 11, Meydan, Dubai. The development is set for handover in Q4 2027. The project launch took place today at AMIS sales centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Derby Heights introduces a refined vision of elevated living through a spatial edit by Casamia a design narrative that brings together curated materials, tactile finishes, and refined aesthetics across the project’s shared and social spaces. The development reflects a commitment to thoughtful materiality and spatial harmony, creating an environment where design enhances everyday living.

This project paves the way for a new trend of locally branded residences in Dubai, setting a new standard for urban living combining luxury, design, and comfort in every corner of Derby Heights.

The development offers exclusive units consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, each thoughtfully designed to provide a modern living experience. Located just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, 5 minutes from the Meydan Racecourse, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Derby Heights provides the perfect blend of privacy and proximity to key lifestyle destinations in the city.

The development features an array of exclusive amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, a rooftop infinity pool, an outdoor cinema, a grand reception area, and an outdoor kids play area all designed to offer a refined living experience for individuals and families.

Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Development said: “We are thrilled to introduce Derby Heights to the market. This project reflects our commitment to creating spaces that redefine urban living. Through this development, we’re able to offer a unique concept with ‘a spatial edit by Casamia’, bringing a sophisticated touch to every shared space. We believe this development will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai, providing a sanctuary that is both serene and conveniently located.”

Mohib Mithani, Co-Founder of Casamia, said: “We’re proud to see Casamia’s material and design sensibility represented within Derby Heights. Through A Spatial Edit by Casamia, this project brings an exquisite material philosophy to life, where every detail contributes to an atmosphere of refined comfort.”

Since its inception in October 2023, AMIS Development has swiftly made its mark as a prominent player in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector. The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term value has struck a chord with both investors and buyers, positioning AMIS as a distinguished name in the UAE’s highly competitive property market.

About AMIS Development

AMIS Development is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.

amisdevelopment.com

About Casamia

Casamia is dedicated to crafting stories that reflect the vision, aspirations, and individuality of its customers, offering design and luxury solutions that resonate deeply with their personal style. With a distinguished network of strategic partners and collaborations with globally recognized brands, Casamia has earned a reputation for quality and exceptional design. The brand has successfully catered to a growing clientele across the region and beyond, delivering residential, corporate, and hospitality projects that meet the highest standards.

