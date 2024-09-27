Located in Meydan, the project boasts a 100-meter swimmable lagoon exclusively for its residents, and Instagrammable views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline

Dubai, UAE: Luxury real estate developer AMIS has awarded the main construction contract for its highly anticipated AED 425 million Woodland Residences project to Dar Al Aayan Contracting. Due to overwhelming demand following the unveiling of the project in January 2024, the project was 100% sold out within one week of its launch.

“We are thrilled to appoint one of the top contractors for this prestigious project,” said Neeraj Mishra, Founder & CEO of AMIS Properties. “With the exceptional cash flow from our quick sell-out, we are on track with our project milestones. The Woodland Residences is a testament to the strength of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, and we look forward to delivering a truly unique living experience.”

Omar Gull, Managing Consultant and CEO of Cledor stated: "We are delighted with this selection. After a competitive bidding process involving 25 contractors, we conducted a rigorous technical and quality evaluation and are pleased to have chosen Dar Al Aayan Contracting."

Commenting on the contract win, Omar Shafique, Managing Director of Dar Al Aayan Contracting said: "We are excited to be working on such a prestigious project. The Woodland Residences will be a valuable addition to our portfolio, and we are proud to be part of this landmark development."

Scheduled for handover in April 2026, The Woodland Residences sits within the vibrant District 11 of Meydan. Located 12 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, the development offers a 100-meter swimmable lagoon reserved exclusively for residents, this serene oasis represents an ideal setting for relaxation and recreation within the bustling heart of Dubai.

Meydan’s thoroughly designed urban planning enriches the community with a range of amenities, including a large swimmable crystal lagoon, a clubhouse, a community center, and access to two international schools. The thoughtfully developed setting enhances the lifestyle for families and individuals, positioning The Woodland Residences as a premier destination offering a comprehensive luxury living experience in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations.