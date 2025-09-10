Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Global payments solution provider Checkout.com will be participating in the inaugural Money 20/20 Middle East, the world’s leading platform for the global money ecosystem. Taking place from September 15-17 in Riyadh, the event is expected to draw over 45,000 attendees under the inspiring theme, “Where Money Does Business.”

As a sponsor of The Garden of Hall 3, Checkout.com will welcome visitors onsite, offering in-depth insights into how the world’s most advanced payment solutions can drive business performance. Attendees will learn how Checkout.com connects merchants to a global payments network, integrating local payment methods tailored to consumer preferences across diverse markets.

Furthermore, Checkout.com’s General Manager for the MENA region, Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, will be partaking in a panel discussion where he will share his expertise on building scalable, interoperable, and connected payment solutions that power performance through payments, and help businesses thrive in the digital economy, The session, titled “Scaling Global Payments – Infrastructure, Innovation, and Interoperability,” promises to deliver key industry insights.

Commenting on the upcoming launch of the inaugural Money 20/20 Middle East, Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com, said: "It’s incredibly exciting to see Money 20/20 launching its first-ever edition in the Middle East.”

“With 62% of MENA consumers using fintech for investment and wealth management, and 44% actively using and trusting AI tools, the region is leading the way in consumer fintech and AI adoption, making it a global hub for fintech innovation. Checkout.com has a long-standing relationship with Money 20/20, having participated in its flagship events across Europe and the U.S. for many years. Being part of the inaugural MENA edition feels like a natural extension of that journey. We’re proud to support this milestone moment and to contribute to the conversations shaping the future of payments in the region and beyond," he added.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver.

Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

