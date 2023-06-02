Abu Dhabi and Riyadh: Americana Restaurants International PLC (“Americana Restaurants” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: AMR/ ISIN: AEE01135A222) (Saudi Exchange symbol: 6015), the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) and Kazakhstan, announces that it has been included in the MSCI UAE Index (the “Index”), widely recognised as an important benchmark for investment decision-making by investors in emerging markets including regional Middle East markets.

The MSCI UAE Index, which is a component of the MSCI EEMEA Index, is designed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the UAE equity market. Index inclusion typically supports increased liquidity for a company’s shares and can help to attract more regional and global institutional and index-tracking investors, including those with a focus on Emerging Market equities.

As a constituent of the MSCI UAE Index, Americana Restaurants is now also a constituent of all regional and composite MSCI equity indices containing the UAE. These indices include the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) and MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), the provider’s flagship global equity index, designed to represent performance of the full opportunity set of large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed and 24 emerging markets.

Americana Restaurants’ inclusion in these indices follows its historic concurrent dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), which raised $1.8 billion in gross proceeds. As the region’s first concurrent dual listing, the offering generated significant local and international investor demand, resulting in an aggregate oversubscription level of 58x.

Meeting the necessary market capitalization, free float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements criteria less than six months after listing is a clear indication of Americana Restaurants’ robust performance and unique value proposition, which has resonated with a global institutional investor base.

Americana Restaurants is pursuing an ambitious long-term growth strategy, built around restaurant portfolio growth, technological innovation and providing an unforgettable dining experience to millions across its 12 countries of operation.

All changes to the MSCI EEMEA Index, of which the MSCI UAE Index is a core component, will be effective as of 1 June 2023.

About Americana Restaurants

Americana Restaurants is the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in its 12 countries of operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan. The Company’s historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange in 2022 marked the region’s first-ever concurrent dual-listing. Today, Americana Restaurants is a leading master franchisee and a food and beverage pioneer with decades-long heritage, an extensive geographic footprint, long-standing franchisor relationships and a diverse restaurant portfolio that spans the full out-of-home dining spectrum from QSR to fast casual, coffee and indulgence. The Company’s portfolio includes a range of iconic global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee and Baskin Robbins. Americana Restaurants’ customer-centric restaurant platform, which includes 20 proprietary SuperApps, allows customers to experience their favourite global restaurant brands and meals when they want, where they want and how they want.

